CIRCLEVILLE — The Pickaway County Chamber of Commerce has relocated to Ohio Christian University’s Business Innovation Center (OCUBIC) as part of an effort to grow and integrate with new and existing businesses in Pickaway County.
Ivory Harlow, who was named chamber director back in September, said the chamber can grow into the space and expand, as does Pickaway County.
“We want to continue to provide more support services and expand our staff,” Harlow said.
“Hopefully now that we’re here, we’d love to have an OCU business intern and create a connection to our business community for students here. I think this opens the opportunities that are available to us. We have all this beautiful space we can use to collaborate and meet. We can bring in a ton of people to collaborate on projects and expand those services.”
At the same time, Harlow said they’ll continue to partner with the Pickaway County Visitors Bureau.
“There’s a lot of overlap in what our organizations do and in any given week, I run into them,” she said.
“Being here expands what we’re able to do, but I don’t think we’ll loose that close connection with the visitors bureau. We’re called the Pickaway County Chamber of Commerce and we’re here to serve all Pickaway County businesses and growing is going to better help us do that.”
The chamber joined another Pickaway County entity — Pickaway Progress Partnership — Pickaway County’s economic development entity at that location.
Dr. Jon Kulaga, Ohio Christian University President, spoke about how the relationship with OCU and the community has morphed following new facilities being built elsewhere, such as the new Circleville City Schools campus and the renovated agriculture and events center.
“As those new facilities have opened and we’ve had to renegotiate and figure out how we’ll be involved with the city, but with P3 out here, and now the chamber, we want our campus to be as much as possible a center for economic development,” he said.
Kulaga talked about first impressions for people new to Pickaway County.
“There is a lot to be said for first impressions and a company comes in, they don’t know Circleville and don’t have a love for Pumpkin Show the way some of you do and they’re just looking for an opportunity, and they want to partner with the county or the city, we want to help leverage that,” he said.
Monty Lobb, executive director of the OCUBIC, said they wanted to have “synergistic relationships” at the building.
“We already have P3 here and we’ve been wooing the chamber for a number of years,” Lobb said. “Under [Harlow’s] leadership, she’s brought them so much closer to talk and plan.”
Lobb said they want to be involved in the community.
“It’s a win-win for us and we’re starting to see some of those things,” he said. “When we can gain tenants like the chamber, we’re thrilled. This building was dedicated a little over four years ago and the proposition was this first floor would be a business incubation center and we’re excited how it’s starting to fill up.”
A representative from the Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose’s office was on hand to present a proclamation that in part reads, “I commend all those who collaborated on this endeavor for your hard work. Your commitment to excellence has earned you the respect and appreciation of your community.”
The chamber was previously housed at the welcome center at 325 West Main Street in Circleville near the intersection with U.S. 23. They moved to that location in late 2017. Harlow said all contact information for the chamber would remain the same. The chamber’s office number is 100.