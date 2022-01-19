CIRCLEVILLE — Is a career change on the horizon for you? OhioMeansJobs Pickaway County is hosting a health care job fair next month, partnering with other local organizations to help applicants meet their needs.
OhioMeansJobs is the Pickaway County Chamber of Commerce business spotlight for February, and the organization offers several free services to employers and job seekers, including postings, resume collection, screening, employment opportunities, interview assistance and more.
“OhioMeansJobs assists applicants to prepare a professional resume and improve their interviewing skills,” Ivory Harlow, chamber director, said.
“Job seekers who find that they do not have the skills to find a job that allows them to be gainfully employed may be eligible to receive training assistance in a demand occupation.”
One such opportunity will take place on Feb. 16 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Pickaway County Jobs and Family Services, located at 1005 South Pickaway Street in Circleville.
“The health- and wellness-focused job fair is an opportunity for seekers to meet employers, learn about job openings and pathways to healthcare careers,” Harlow said.
In addition to job fairs, OhioMeansJobs Pickaway County has a resource room. The resource room is open to the public Monday through Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Applicants can utilize computers, wifi, printer, scanner, copier, telephone, and fax to apply for and follow-up on positions.
Joy Ewing, Pickaway County Jobs and Family Services Executive Director, said they’ve found that numbers in the resource room have gone down recently and as such, their organization, including Employment Services Program Manager Cristy Stewart, are being proactive.
“Instead of sitting back and waiting until the pandemic is done, [Stewart] is more about going out knowing there are jobs out there and people who want those jobs” she said.
“It’s a basic foundation that we can adjust to whatever we’re talking to.”
From that idea, Ewing said that’s when they partnered with the chamber on the event.
“This is the first time we’ve done a very focused career fair like this on one sector,” Ewing said.
“Pickaway-Ross Career and Technology Center is also bringing some of their healthcare demonstrations to the event too. We’re also going to have a virtual option so if someone can’t or doesn’t want to attend in person, they have that. We’re very excited about the event.”
The chamber also announced a health field career fair, which will be held on March 26 at the Pickaway County Fairgrounds from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
“Healthcare used to mean a yearly physical, a means to treat disease or an unanticipated visit to the emergency room. COVID changed that,” Harlow said.
“Today, we view healthcare as a continual effort to improve our health and the health of our community. We seek a holistic approach to wellness that prepares us to face health issues as they present themselves.”
Harlow said the health fair will feature traditional medical providers, as well as non-traditional health and wellness organizations.
“Those include natural health practitioners, nursing care, exercise and fitness, social services, addiction treatment agencies, specialty care, and more,” Harlow said.
“It is an example of the new normal — health-focused organizations joining with partners to understand and address community needs and issues that negatively affect health status and quality of life. Working Together for Wellness unites health and wellness organizations with common missions to improve the health of Pickaway County residents.”
The event is sponsored by Adena Health System and is in partnership with the Pickaway Health Network.
“Multi-sector collaboration is the key to improve community health and well-being,” Harlow added. “The fair is a first step to integrated thinking, planning, and doing to achieve collective impact.”
If your organization is interested in participating in either event, email chamber@pickaway.com.