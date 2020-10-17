CIRCLEVILLE — Some not so scary scarecrows will be showing their faces around Pickaway County — all in the name of community and fundraising.
Marlee Martin, chamber director, said the event is being organized by the Pickaway County Chamber of Commerce as a way to help fill holes in the organization’s fundraising efforts in the absence of many yearly events from earlier in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We at the chamber decided we wanted to do a fall fundraiser and promote some fall spirit without Pumpkin Show,” she said. “Not having it was crazy for Circleville but also all of Pickaway County.”
Martin said they’re asking $25 per scarecrow and encourage people to submit pictures of their finished, dressed scarecrow to be showcased in an online gallery.
“We ask that people submit some photos to us so we can share them,” Martin said. “We want this to grow and do it this again next year. We’ll be out at Taste of Pumpkin Show selling packs this weekend.”
Martin said the idea came from Jan Shannon, executive director of the Pickaway County Community Foundation when visiting a community in Indiana who did a similar program.
Martin, along with some help from friends, created the scarecrow heads out of burlap sacks.
“I had to relearn how to use a sewing machine,” she said. “It has been a long time since I’ve needed to know how to sew,” she said. “They’re really cute looking and they’re fun.”
Students of the Pickaway-Ross Career and Technical School Pathways Program constructed the wooden supports for the scarecrows that are included as part of the equipment.
“The students put the supports together and their nice, tall, eight-foot, tall boards with three foot long arms,” she said. “They’re really cool looking. Without them I don’t know if we’d been able to do this.”
The Pathways Program is a four-year-old partnership between the career center and the Pickaway County Educational Service Center that serves students who need a different way to succeed.
“I’m glad they like (to build stuff) but they’re actually starting to look at having a future,” Seth Kellenberger said in a Pickaway-Ross newsletter. “Pathways as a whole is helping students who have otherwise been written off.”
There are six, pre-painted faces and a blank face option that people can choose from.
“I’m doing someone special at home,” Martin said.
Martin said so far they’ve sold about a dozen around the community.
“This isn’t just for businesses or individuals,” she said. “It’s for anyone who wants to put a scarecrow out,” she said. “They can purchase them online and we’ll contact them to pick it up.”