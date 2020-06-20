CIRCLEVILLE — A local man was honored by Sherwin-Williams for his 35 years of service in Circleville.
Gary Chandler, assistant store manager, celebrated with a party, recognition from co-workers and a visit from corporate. Chandler said he loves his job, and that’s the reason he has stayed with the company throughout the years.
“I enjoy the work, the customers and solving their projects, I enjoy working out the details so they’re satisfied with it and they’re happy with it,” he commented. “That makes me happy as well.”
According to Chandler, things are constantly changing with new products, which keeps him on the top of his game.
“You’re constantly learning, even things you’ve done before, they’ll reformulate a product and you’ll have to learn the qualities in the product, how it will perform and how it will meet the customer’s needs,” he added.
In the past things were mostly done by hand, such as dispensing the tint but most of that is computerized and automated.
“We were talking about our five gallon shaker and you had to put a paddle into the five gallon shaker to stir it up instead of put it in the shaker,” Chandler remarked. “It was a lot messier pulling out that paddle and having another bucket.”
Chandler’s favorite color is serious grey, since it’s the color a lot of people use when decorating for Ohio State University colors.
Chandler noted he plans to do the work as long as he can.
“People keep asking me when I’m going to retire and I tell them that as long as God gives me the physical strength and the mental capacity, I’m going to keep working,” he stated.
Lisa McNairy, an employee at the store, said Chandler is an amazing leader and teacher.
“He knows the products and can tell you anything about the products and does it in such a way that never do you feel stupid, talked down to or inferior,” she said. “I learn more working a two-hour shift with Gary than I can in a whole week.”
McNairy said customers rely on him in that they come to the store looking for him to help them.
“I had some customers come here who said Gary knows them and what they like so they’d come back later when he’s here,” she commented. “There are a lot of people like that. Everyone who meets him loves him.”