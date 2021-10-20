CIRCLEVILLE — The 2021 Miss Pumpkin Show has been crowned and her name is Chandler Hayes.
Hayes, is a junior at Circleville High School. Her parents’ names are Marty and Jody Hayes. Ava Neff, a junior at Logan Elm High School, is first attendant and Brooklyn List, a junior at Circleville High School, is second attendant.
Hayes is a member of Circleville High School’s varsity softball team, varsity volleyball team and the symphonic choir. She is involved in the Fellowship for Christian Athletes and the Drug Free Clubs of America.
She attends Heritage Nazarene Church and is also a member in Circleville High School’s Athletic Leadership Council.
Some of Hayes’ hobbies include many forms of music and socialization.
“I love to sing and play piano, guitar and the drums,” she said. “I also enjoy outdoor activities and spending time with my family and friends.”
Hayes shared her excitement following her being crowned queen.
“This feels amazing and I feel so supported by my class and so loved in this moment,” she said.
Hayes took the opportunity to thank her supporters as well.
“Thank you to my family, classmates and teammates for always believing in me,” she said.
At Logan Elm High School, Neff is involved in many extracurricular activities.
“I am involved in softball, volleyball and FFA,” she said.
Out of school, Neff is involved in 4-H and attends Trinity Lutheran Church. Some of her hobbies include running her own business, while also being a teenager and enjoying that.
“I am a photographer and have my own business,” she said. “I also love to go hiking and hang out with my friends and family.”
Neff, following the announcement, said, “”This has been the best experience of my life.”
Neff also took time to shout out her fellow volleyball players who came out after a game.
“I love you all,” she said.
Second Attendant List is a cheerleader at Circleville High School and also volunteers in the Service Over Self Club. She is an active member in student council, the Key Club and the Drug Free Club.
Some of her hobbies include reading, hiking, cooking/baking, as well as swimming and drawing.
List said she felt the love and support Wednesday night.
“I am so grateful for this opportunity and experience,” List said. “I want to thank all my friends and family who supported me through all this.”
When asked if they were excited about the upcoming year as the 2021 Circleville Pumpkin Show Court, all three girls shouted in the affirmative.
The previous 2019 and 2020 Pumpkin Show Queen Morgan Anderson gave her final farewell speech ahead of the contest. Anderson reflected on her two years as queen, including one without the Pumpkin Show. She called all the candidates “graceful, poised and beautiful representations of our round town.”
“Ladies, my heart is so excited for you and this night is one that you’ll tell your kids about,” Anderson said. “Soak it in.”
There were a total of 13 candidates from area high schools. The other finalists were Riley McKeska, of Amanda-Clearcreek High School; Cierra Johnson, of Westfall High School; Bailey Scott, of Teays Valley; and Hannah Matheny, of Amanda-Clearcreek.