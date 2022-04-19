CIRCLEVILLE — The City of Circleville has made two changes to intersections along the path of the North Court Street detour ahead of the road closing at Hargus Creek this summer.
The City administration has created a three-way stop at the intersection of Pickaway Street and Linden Lane and is in the process of removing the light at Pickaway Street and Watt Street.
Jim Stanley, service director, explained the reasoning behind the changes.
“The three-way stop at Pickaway and Linden was installed for a few different reasons,” Stanley said. “One being for school traffic both pedestrian and vehicular, as there are not any other stops along Pickaway Street for quite a distance with a crosswalk, and for the congestion that occurs for school traffic. We also felt during the North Court Street Bridge closure during the summer the increase in traffic on Pickaway Street would make this intersection more difficult to use if we did nothing. The light at Pickaway and Watt Street has been being looked at for many years for removal as it does not seem necessary to have that type of intersection for both cost purposes and signalized traffic control where it is not really needed. As I stated at that committee meeting, a four-way stop is one of the safest intersections you can have for both vehicular and pedestrian traffic, as it stops vehicles in all directions so nothing is moving through the intersection at speed.”
Stanley said both of these changes are intended to be permanent, and were both done for safety and cost purposes, as Stanley mentioned at a recent city council committee meeting that it costs the city to maintain traffic lights and provide electricity.
“I understand that change of any kind is not always looked upon by all as favorable but we believe that with some time the benefit will out weigh the minor inconvenience these changes may cause,” he said.
The project on North Court Street to replace the bridge over Hargus Creek is scheduled to begin on June 13. The road will be closed for approximately 90 days but will be open for the bike event tour of the Scioto River Valley in September and the Circleville Pumpkin Show in October.