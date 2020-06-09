CIRCLEVILLE — The Pickaway County Fair will be different in its 75th year due to the COVID-19 pandemic and potential guests to the fair got an idea at just what will be present, different or absent at the fair.
Among the changes will be a screening for every visitor as they enter the fair, a series of four questions, but no temperature taking will be performed as of now.
Due to the small size of the venue, the open show items traditionally held in the Ankrom Building, such as the flower show, home baking, crafts and others, will not be included in the 2020 fair. Mask use will be encouraged but not required for visitors of the fair; however, masks will be required inside Heritage Hall for livestock shows and the livestock sale.
Members of 4-H clubs are discouraged from having their booth space this year in an effort to help maintain social distancing and only one club, Darby Fine & Dandy, who is celebrating its 75th year, will have a display.
Skillathon for junior fair exhibitors has been canceled for the 2020 fair. However, project books will still be checked for completion and judged. To complete projects and be eligible to show livestock at the fair, completed project books are required to be turned in upon arrival for move in.
Animals that will be on the fairgrounds cannot stay longer than 72 hours, and thus, moving the animals in and out has become a bigger part of organizing and planning as to when things will take place.
There will also be no alcohol permitted on the grounds this year and no parties will be allowed in the campground. The fair board announced that while outside non-alcoholic drinks are permitted, any alcohol brought onto the grounds will be dumped out.
“The senior fair board is excited to welcome all junior fair exhibitors for this year’s fair,” Christy Pence, fair board secretary, stated. “With all the additional and necessary mandated safety requirements that will be implemented and enforced, it is going to take flexibility, patience, understanding and a willingness to comply with the rules. It is understandable that some junior fair exhibitors may opt out of showing at the fair this year if they do not feel safe, or if the modifications are inconvenient for them and their families. We want everyone to have the best experience possible and do what is best for them.”
Von Cremeans, fair board president, said he feels this will be the best fair in Pickaway County history.
“People are ready to get out,” he remarked. “We’re excited for this year. We had to spend a lot more money on the COVID stuff than we anticipated."
Cremeans, responding to complaints from the audience during their meeting Monday and citing what’s in the fair book, echoing Pence’s comments, said people can sit out the fair this year, if that’s what they want to do.
“It’s the top line in the modified Plan A, is that if you don’t feel comfortable, don’t come,” he explained. “If you want to wear a mask, wear a mask. If you don’t, then don’t.”
Cremeans said the fair board members have had to work twice as hard this year to get the fair running.
“I’ve argued and fought our way to where we’re at,” he mentioned. “I thank the commissioners for their assistance and support. They’ve been awesome to work with and help us work with the health department to understand how to make things work.”
Cremeans said the fair will be the first fair in the state and that the grounds hosted the first hog show in the state a couple weeks ago.
“We’ve worked hard to make this right and still be able to live our lives and do everything safely,” Cremeans commented.
Scott Pritchard, fair board vice president, spoke at the meeting about the rides, food vendors and concessioners for this year’s fair. Kissel Amusement will be providing rides since the usual fair ride company isn’t doing events currently.
“They have 11 rides inspected that can come here, but what it comes down to is the oval here and the size of the rides,” Pritchard explained. “It’ll be about the same amount we’ll usually have and it’ll be different rides for young kids and older kids. The (Ohio Department of Agriculture’s) inspectors have been un-furloughed for about a week and have been working 70 hour weeks inspecting Kings Island, but I’m told that local fairs have priority.”
Pritchard said as far as rides and concessionaires, they will be in full swing; however, some vendors aren’t traveling or doing events this year due to the many cancellations.
“I have a vendor in Florida that’s not coming because the event they do before us and after us are canceled,” Pritchard explained. “So they’re not driving up here. I have another not coming that does it part-time. Ninety-five to 98 percent of the vendors have told me they're coming. If I need to pick up more, I get emails every day of people wanting to come in.”