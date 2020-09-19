CIRCLEVILLE — In a day and age where COVID-19 has changed the way people go about their lives from grocery shopping to ordering food, local healthcare trends too have changed.
Jessica Matheny, Adena Director of Urgent Care, said their newly opened Circleville location, like their other locations have seen increased numbers.
“We’ve seen days where our urgent care volumes are higher than our [emergency department] numbers,” Matheny explained. “We’ve seen a much bigger increase in volume than we anticipated. We opened the urgent care in Circleville in June and have tripled the amount of patients we anticipated seeing and as a result our budgets are 50 percent higher.”
Matheny said COVID testing is a contributing factor to the numbers, citing 30 percent of their numbers are for evaluations or testing, but the numbers are still on the up and up.
“Circleville has caught us by surprise with the fast ramp up of volume of patients we’re seeing there,” she mentioned. “Even outside of COVID-referred patients, we’re still seeing higher than expected volumes. I think this was something that was needed in the community, but I think COVID has contributed. Back to school and flu season are typically our highest volume seasons and typically June and July are our slow seasons. To see these volumes in the summer months is definitely unique.”
Dr. Joe Gastaldo, an infectious disease specialist with OhioHealth, said OhioHealth’s numbers dipped on their advice to the public earlier in the year, which has helped strengthen their telemedicine opportunities.
“The general message in March was for people to not come to the hospital and to flatten the curve,” Gastaldo said. “Now we have the strong message to tell patients that they can safely go to their doctors office or primary health physician. The hospital is safe and we have great safety policies in place to protect both the patient and our associates.”
Matheny said many patients assume that testing is free but that’s not always the case.
“Adena will test anyone who wants tested, however, if [the Ohio Department of Health (ODH)] does not approve testing then the culture will be send to a private reference lab for processing and that is when the insurance and/or the patient could be subject to payment,” she said. “Currently ODH has strict guidelines on who is approved for testing, a patient must be symptomatic and be high risk such as over the age of 65 or with underlying medical conditions. So, if the person is otherwise health then ODH may not approve the test and then we utilize a deference lab.”
Gastaldo said at OhioHealth, testing is done on the recommendation of their providers such as doctors or nurse practitioners and that they work daily to stay on top of testing supplies.
“Our lab has five different machines that do COVID-19 testing and every day, the lab is doing a lot of juggling to ensure we have enough supplies for the machines,” he explained. “Everyday since February, there is a daily lab meeting that goes through all the supplies and operation of the testing. It’s a conversation that changes everyday.”
Matheny said Adena has implemented several procedures to handle the volume while still taking care and being mindful of the COVID-19 pandemic. They have a hotline they call “Safeline” set up to have patients call ahead and schedule an appointment at their clinics and also separate people who have COVID symptoms from say someone who comes in for a potential broken bone.
“We try to keep people who are COVID positive or have symptoms outside of our clinics when they’re not being seen by a medical professional,” she said.
Haylee Vollmar, a medical assistance at Adena’s Urgent Care in Circleville, said that process involves having people do their paperwork and pre-op testing.
“It helps keep us, the medical professionals, in line, keeps everything organized and keeps healthy patients free from COVID healthy if they have some sort of other injury,” she said.
At the Clinic in Circleville, the process works by having patients make an appointment and then call the location to let the registration staff know they’re at the building.
“Their entire intake is done over the phone and once they’re ready, they’ll be taken into the building to be seen,” Vollmar said. “We’ll have on our PPE, get their vitals and have everything ready for the provider. They’ll then go in the room and we’ll see them.
We wait 30 minutes in-between patients before we use the room again to let the filter clean the air before we send in another patient. Our staff is also really good about cleaning the lobby, registration area and the patient rooms.”
Vollmar said she’s seen that people are afraid to come to a medical facility and that their Safeline, 740-542-7233, helps direct patients on what to do and where to go.
“You can call that number and we have so many amazing people that can help you get where you need to go and ease the patients mind,” she said. “A lot of the time, people are scared to come into any medical facility because of the time we’re in but in reality you can’t skip out on going to the doctor if it’s needed. I believe that we providing the best cleanliness and testing that we can. We’re here for the community and patient safety.”
Gastaldo said in the last six months, medical professionals have learned how to better treat the virus.
“When you compare where we are now to where we are in March, it is completely different,” he remarked. “When it comes to COVID, it’s much less foreign to us and we know more about it. We’re more comfortable in taking care of patients and we have a better understanding of how to treat people and provide supportive care.”
Vollmar said COVID has forced Adena to make changes to the way they operate and some of the adapting they’ve done might be here to stay.
“It’s been a big change, but the medical system is always changing,” she added. “Adena’s been adapting well with everything that’s going on.”
Gastaldo said for OhioHealth he thinks the increase in telemedicine is here to stay.
“We have a very strong program and that’s something patients can use,” he said. “I think once we’re past COVID-19 the thing that will stay is the telemedicine. For certain things, it’s a fantastic way to get healthcare. You can’t get a mammogram or a vaccine to do it but for check ups it’s a great way to get that. We’re continuing to learn from it and we’ll use it in the future more and more.”