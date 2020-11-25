CIRCLEVILLE — After 30 years, Circleville Police Department Deputy Chief Bob Chapman will retire.
Today is Chapman’s last day on the force as a full-time officer, after holding several different roles through the ranks from patrol officer to detective to sergeant and deputy chief. Chapman was presented by the city with a certificate of service ahead of his retirement. Chapman even met his wife, Jodi, at the department. They’ve now been married for 20 years.
Chapman started in 1990 on Nov. 25 and then began the police academy training for several months before graduating. He then went into his 90 day Field Training Officer program, where now retired officer Tommy Royster was his training officer.
“When I started here we rotated shifts every 90 days and through my training I was with him,” he said. “You had your 90 days of training and the thought was that you either cut it or you didn’t and we’d let you go. I made the cut and from 1991 to 1996 I worked as a patrol officer.”
Chapman then moved to the investigations division for a few years before being promoted to patrol sergeant and he went back on the road. In 1999 then Police Chief Wayne Grey decided to create a supervisor in the investigations office and Chapman was assigned there. After that he was then he was reassigned to patrol supervisor in 2012.
In 2015 he could have retired and considered it but he decided to stay on through a transitions between chiefs of the department.
“[Chief of Police] Shawn Baer asked me to stay on and here I am,” he said.
Tony Chamberlain, safety director and former police officer with the city, said Chapman was not only a great employee but also leader in the department.
“He’s an amazing officer and he’s done a lot of great things,” he said. “I remember as a young officer calling him out to a scene and soaking up as much information from him as I could. To see someone whose able to meticulously work through every detail when it’s second nature is someone whose mastered it. You can see that difference between that mastery and someone who knows what they’re doing.”
Chamberlain said it was great to work for him, beside him and now as the leader of safety forces.
“It’s amazing to see the amount of information he has in his head and what he’s able to do,” he said. “He will be missed but it’s his time to retire and he deserves it.”
Chapman said the thing that stands out in his mind was the Mason Furniture Fire investigation that was a weeklong investigation.
“It’s not often you get to ask someone if they’ve gone to work on Monday and not get off work until Thursday,” he said. “It took them pretty much all day to battle the fire, get it under control. It was such a major catastrophe, the ATF came in to do the investigation and by that afternoon we started an arson investigation that lasted the whole week. That ended in some prosecutions and convictions and even linked to other fires that happened. I remember that because by Thursday we were pretty silly. It was a long week but a good time looking back because everyone worked together well.”
“Even when you’re sleep deprived when the leads keep rolling in you have to keep going until you exhaust them,” Chapman added. “With the help of the ATF and the State Fire Marshal’s Office we were able to achieve what we did.”
Chapman said being a police officer has taught him how to own his mistakes since he as an officer asks that of those he interacts with regularly.
“The best lesson to be a police officer is to own it,” he said. “You’re dealing with people having the worst day of their life and you expect them to own it. You yourself have to own it too when you make mistakes. Don’t think that because you’re a police officer that you’re better than the person you’re trying to help or the person you’re taking to jail. You’re just catching them in a poor decision or the worst time of your life. I’ve always subscribed to the theory that police officers are shepherds, we’re there to help people get to where they need to be, to get people home and protect them from the wolves.”
Chapman said throughout his career he looked forward to retirement and now that it’s here it seems like it came quickly.
“It really went by fast when you look back on it,” he said. “I am ready to retire and I have no regrets. I’ve gotten to see some things that a lot of people don’t get to see or participate in, like the thrill of a SWAT raid.”
Chapman said he’d miss the people in the community the most after he steps away later today.
“I’m originally not from Circleville and I moved here in 1991,” he said. “The community of Circleville is a supportive one that’s close knit. I’ll miss the people at the police department. There are a lot of people that have come and left.
I’m sure most people realize we have a relatively young department but they’re all good people and I hope the community continues to support them.”
Chapman had one piece of advice for his follow police officers.
“Our society is like the ocean, it’s ebb and a flow and when you’re in one of those negative, you can’t look at it like that,” he said. “The reality is that things will change and you need to be part of the change. I tell them to stay the course and remember why you became a police officer. Very few become officers because they need a job. They do it because it’s some type of calling to be a servant.”
Chapman said he has no real plans for the future other than being a reserve office to help during special duty.
“I’m going to take it easy for a bit and not worry about anything until after the first of the year,” he said. “I’ll be able to help out with special duty and lend a hand when needed. I asked them if I could do that as a transition. I’ve been driving to the same place for 30 years then driving home. I figure I’ll do that for the next few years until I decide enough is enough.”