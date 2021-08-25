LAURELVILLE — A Laurelville-area couple who faced felony charges for animal cruelty saw their charges dropped at a very brief probable cause hearing in Hocking County Common Pleas Court last Friday.
Bobby and Tracey Fox, aged 51 and 52 respectively, had each been facing two fifth-degree felony counts of cruelty to companion animals, following a late-January seizure of over 40 dogs from their state Route 180 home.
At Friday’s hearing, in addition to the dropping of the criminal charges, Judge John T. Wallace ruled that the dogs will be forfeited to the Hocking County Humane Society, which has already been housing and caring for the animals since Jan. 22. Neither of the Foxes appeared at the hearing, but were represented by their attorneys.
On July 21, Bobby Fox’s attorney, Robert F. Krapenc, had filed a response to the notice of seizure of the animals, arguing that the search in which they were seized was illegal because the county had not presented enough evidence to justify issuing a search warrant.
Friday’s court session was styled as a hearing to establish probable cause, but nothing was presented on that issue; the court simply announced the dropping of the charges and the forfeiture of the animals to the humane society. It’s not clear from the content of the hearing whether the decision to dismiss the charges was a result of the warrant being found legally inadequate; if the warrant were thrown out, presumably the evidence seized in the search could not be used by the county prosecutor to make a case against the Foxes.
According to a previous report by The Logan Daily News, authorities from the Hocking County Sheriff’s Office and Hocking County Humane Society seized a total of 42 dogs from the Fox’s home in January — 25 of which were puppies, and all reportedly German Shepherds. Deputies also found an estimated 80 to 120 pigeons, two cows and several chickens, one of which was alive, but frozen to the ground.
The incident report also said five canines located inside the home were found in wire crates not large enough for the canine to turn around; none had food or water.
Five cultivated marijuana plants were also seized, along with three dried bags of marijuana. The report did not specify the size or weight of the bags.
Deputies also seized three guns: a Remington 760, a Hatfield shotgun and a Winchester AR-15.
The firearms that were seized are being returned to their rightful owner, Adam Fox, Tracey’s attorney said at the hearing. Other than the guns, the Fox’s attorneys had no objections to all other seized items being forfeited to the sheriff’s office.
According to a previous Logan Daily News report, Hocking County Sheriff’s Detective David Wright, who serves as the county’s chief dog warden, estimated that the cost of housing the canines was conservatively around $15,000 per month.
“It’s been rough trying to keep them all up and keep them healthy,” Hocking County Humane Society Board President Carol Bownes said Friday morning. “We haven’t been allowed to train them — not really — (because) they aren’t ours. We just took care of their physical and mental needs.”
Following Friday’s hearing, Bownes said the humane society was happy with the outcome.
According to the American Kennel Club (AKC), large dog breeds take 12 to 18 months to fully mature. Bownes estimated that by now, many of the Fox’s seized dogs are eight to nine months old.
The court will waive costs in the matter and the dogs can be adopted out immediately, Judge Wallace said. Bownes said Friday, however, that the dogs will not be immediately available for adoption, because they will first need to be examined by a veterinarian.
