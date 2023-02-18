Charges filed against men accused of vandalism spree

CIRCLEVILLE – Circleville Police Department said charges have been filed against two men accused of a vandalism spree.
On Jan. 17, CPD received more than 30 reports of criminal damaging and vandalism across the city, ranging from vehicle windows and residence windows, being shot out across the city, according to a press release posted to CPD’s Facebook page.
Upon further investigation, it was discovered the damage had been caused by individuals using pellet and zip guns to fire large marbles and BB pellets through Circleville resident’s glass. The suspect vehicle, a white 2015 Dodge Charger, was observed on video surveillance slowly driving by residences while the occupants were damaging property.
After a thorough investigation, utilizing tips from the community, detectives were able to identify as a suspect Dylan Metcalf of Galloway. Further investigating found that on Feb. 5 Metcalf and John Dewitt, were summoned to court on charges of criminal damaging by the Columbus Division of Police, for shooting projectiles into windows of an apartment complex near the city of Galloway, according to CPD. It was discovered that officers had seized numerous slingshots and pellet guns from the vehicle, alongside loose marbles.
This incident led detectives to pinpoint further evidence indicating Metcalf and Dewitt had been involved with the crimes that occurred on the night of Jan. 17 in Circleville.
Feb. 17, Detectives arrived at the residence of Dewitt, and arrested him on charges of Vandalism, Tampering with Evidence, and Criminal Damaging. Additionally, an arrest warrant regarding similar charges, has been issued for Metcalf.
In total, the Circleville Police Department has filed over 60 charges between both individuals, because of damages that residents of the city of Circleville had sustained.
CPD would like to thank the public for their continued assistance and support throughout the investigation. If you have further information about this crime or any other crimes residents can provide tips by calling the Drug Tip Line 740-477-DRUG (3784) or emailing drugtips@circlevillepolice.com. You can remain anonymous when leaving a tip on the Drug Tip Line.
Recipe of the Day
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.