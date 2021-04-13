CIRCLEVILLE — The Logan Elm High School Drama Club is putting on an English comedy, "Charley's Aunt", this weekend.
Ashli Dexter, director and teacher at Logan Elm, called the production a slapstick and witty comedy. The production was written originally by Brandon Thomas and was adapted by Gary Peterson. The original production was first performed in 1892 in Bury, England.
"It's a small cast where the plot is a couple of guys who want to get permission to marry the girls they love, so they get into some shenanigans to make that happen," she said.
"We see them try to stick with their lie and fix the mess they make. I love watching a plan fall apart and watch people try to fix the plan. It has a lot of situational irony and miscommunications. What can go wrong does, but they work to fix it all in the name of love."
Dexter said she chose a comedy and a small cast due to the time and nature we're in.
"We wanted to do a comedy because this year's been so heavy, but we also had to keep it to a small cast and small audience," she said. "We didn't want to have a 20-person cast and not have their families come see it. It was part a need to have comedy and logistically, it's a good fit for our school."
Dexter said the biggest challenge the production has had to overcome is some new and younger faces to the club.
"We have a lot of newer kids, so we're working on facial expressions and projecting while wearing masks," she said. "We've had kids quarantining during this and a lot of the stage crew pulling extra weight in trying to remotely figure out how to do props.
I think the kids have really learned to overcome those obstacles and I think that's made them strong and how much they can do, even without having the conventional resources," she added.
Dexter said this time they're hosting the production virtually and are only opening up in-person tickets to family of those in the production. To see the show, visit http://our.show/dramaticbraves/charley. Productions are on Friday, April 16 at 7 p.m., April 17 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. and April 18 at 2 p.m.
Dexter said she loves the production for its fun nature.
"The thing I like most is watching our underclassmen excel in their roles and grow in the club," she said. "We're graduating a lot of seniors and that made me nervous for next year, but we're really seeing the underclassmen step up and excel."