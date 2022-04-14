CIRCLEVILLE – The Circleville Charter Commission has presented the proposed full 17-page city charter to Circleville City Council, who will vote Tuesday on whether or not to send it on to the board of election for public vote.
A charter is a legal document that can be compared to a constitution. It specifies a form of government for the city and is drafted by local citizens with the idea to strengthen the democratic process and create a more efficient government.
Now that the charter is drafted, voters will then have a “yes” or “no” vote to approve the document in an election on Aug. 2.
Members of the Charter Commission presented each individual section of the document, taking questions on each section or article individually, while explaining the differences in how the document is set up versus how Circleville’s government operates currently.
The biggest change is how the city’s executive branch branch would work under the proposed charter. Under the charter, city council would hire a city manager who would act as the chief administrator in place of a mayor.
“Our government is called council-manager, where council is the legislative branch and the manager runs the day to day operation,” Tom Kopec, charter commission chair, said. “That person is hired by council but that person has to run the city.”
Under this form of government the city’s mayor becomes more of a ceremonial officer, doing duties such as going to ribbon cuttings, but also has a couple important tasks, such as acting as a point of contact as required by the Ohio Revised Code and appointing to some boards and commissions that are ultimately approved by city council. The mayor would still be elected under the charter.
“This is is a strong council form of government, taking the (current) form away and presenting a strong body that represents a cross section of the city,” Mike Logan, charter commission vice chair, said.
Logan said they had two goals with the charter: creating the city manager position and giving the public as much input as possible.
“I think you’ll see as we go through this document that there’s a lot of opportunity for the public to have more representation, more ability to speak and enter into things,” he said.
Logan explained that the charter primarily does two things; creates a city manager who is the chief administrator and runs the city government; and makes the government more accessible to the public.
“Those are really the big things,” he said. “All this other stuff probably will change over the years. If you remember, Columbus always has a charter initiative on the ballot and those things will happen here too. This is just guidance.”
Kopec said they also wanted to change some of the things about the government, like staggering terms for city council and going with a city manager to create a continuity of government, citing that there were six one-term mayors before Mayor Don McIlroy’s two reelections.
“They were all good people but everything changed, directors change through that and you don’t have continuity and that’s why we went with a city manager, because when you have an election a city manager is still there,” he said. “Some of the council will change but the city manager is still running the city. There’s a removal process for the city manager if they don’t meet their goals. Today if you don’t like an elected official it’s difficult to make a change, but with the city manager you have a contract and goals. You run the city like a business and if you don’t meet your goals there’s a price to pay.”
Kopec said the purpose of the city manager, in contrast to the current role of the mayor, is simple.
“The city manager is someone who brings in expertise to run the city on day one,” Kopec said. “The mayor only has two qualifications, be over 18 and a resident of the city, and be elected by the majority.”
According to the charter commission, a copy of the charter will be mailed to all registered voters in the city; however, a date for that has not yet been set.