CIRCLEVILLE — Circleville City Council will meet in committee of the whole this evening to hear from the Circleville Charter Commission on the proposed charter document that voters will vote on in August.
The meeting will take place at 6 p.m. in City Council Chambers inside City Hall.
A charter is a legal document that can be compared to a constitution. It specifies a form of government for the city and is drafted by local citizens with the idea to strengthen the democratic process and create a more efficient government.
Voters in Circleville voted to approve the drafting of a charter last year and also voted in 15 members to the charter commission. Once the charter is drafted, voters will then have a “yes” or “no” vote to approve the document.
In a special election held in Circleville last August, voters elected members of the commission to study and draft the charter. Those members are now ready to present their findings.
City Council president Barry Keller said there is no time limit for the meeting tonight in order to give the commission “ample time” to present the charter to council and the public.
“They’re going to take whatever time they need to present the charter,” Keller said. “They have an executive summary to go over and have the complete document to go over. They’re also going to try to have the complete legislation ready to be voted on to put it on the ballot.”
Keller said there will be time for questions from council and if the public has any. It’s the only item on the agenda.
“It’s not for us to modify the work they’ve done,” he said. “If there are public there to ask questions they can but this is going to be just a presentation of their body of work.”
Tom Kopec, charter commission president, said several of the members of the commission will speak on different sections and topics related to the charter and that most of the commission members would be in attendance.
Kopec has previously visited council, most recently on March 3, to give an update.
At that meeting, Kopec said the charter commission has spent much of their time learning about local government and speaking with current and former leaders of Circleville, as well as other similar communities.
“That helped members to understand how the city operates and also what some of the issues facing the city were,” Kopec said. “We’ve also learned about charters, charter governments and the benefits of it. We’ve also talked to cities with charters of a similar size population.”
Kopec said charter governments are not new to Ohio; the first one was enacted roughly 100 years ago in Dayton.
“Other cities have been doing it and if you look at the population of cities that have done it, over 70 percent of Ohio’s population is covered by a charter,” he said.
Kopec said the charter is all about local control, something that is allowed in the Ohio Revised Code.
“The voters control their future,” he said. “Any changes to the charter have to be approved by the voters. We talk about giving the government back to the people. The Ohio Constitution allows the right to home rule and for Circleville; this means that Circleville decides what Circleville needs.”