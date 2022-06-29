Charter document mailed, now available online

CIRCLEVILLE — With signs going up for voters to vote "yes" to the charter, City officials have been receiving many calls over the last several days asking about where and when they can view the full charter document.
A charter is a legal document that can be compared to a constitution. It specifies a form of government for the city and is drafted by local citizens with the idea to strengthen the democratic process and create a more efficient government.
Following the passing of the legislation, city voters will now have a special election on Aug. 2 where voters have a “yes” or “no” vote to approve the full 17-page, multi-section, charter document. One charter will be mailed to each residence with one city voter.
Sheri Theis, council member, said the charter is currently in process of being mailed straight from the printer and most of the residences should have received it this week.
"[Council Clerk Linda Chancey] and the city have been getting calls about the charter from people who have been seeing the yard signs that have been put up around town," Theis said. "The printer is mailing them directly so we don't have specific control over it but it should hit mailboxes this week. If anyone wants to read it ahead of time or see it online they can."
Theis said the charter is available on the city's website at ci.circleville.oh.us. For more information, the charter committee has a Facebook page called Elected Circleville Charter Commission and direct questions can be emailed to VoteYesCircleville@gmail.com.
Theis said the charter commission has disbanded having now completed their duties but a new charter committee has been formed to handle questions and monitor the above digital communications.
Another thing for the Aug. 2 election is a new polling location for city voters. All Circleville voters are now voting at Heritage Hall at the Pickaway County Agriculture and Events Center located at 415 Lancaster Pike in Circleville.
This was a change implemented by the Board of Elections to use the Aug. 2 election for a dry run before a full election in November. The location will be used by all city voters moving forward.