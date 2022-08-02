Voting

April Dengler casts her vote at Heritage Hall while Vanessa Smith, election worker, wipes and sanitizes a voting machine that was just previously used. 

 By STEVEN COLLINS Circleville Herald Senior Reporter

CIRCLEVILLE — City of Circleville voters have decided at a more than 2 to 1 vote against adopting a proposed charter drafted by the charter commission as unofficial results have been released by the Pickaway County Board of Elections. 

Trending Recipe Videos


email scollins@circlevilleherald.com 

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags


Recommended for you

Load comments