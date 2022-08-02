CIRCLEVILLE — City of Circleville voters have decided at a more than 2 to 1 vote against adopting a proposed charter drafted by the charter commission as unofficial results have been released by the Pickaway County Board of Elections.
In total 1,913 voters voted in the Aug. 2 special election with 557 people voting in favor (29.1 percent) of adopting the charter and 1,356 voting against (70.9 percent) adopting the charter.
Circleville City Council President Barry Keller, said the voters had spoken.
"I don't know what the total turnout was but the 'no' votes were overwhelming," Keller said. "The voters didn't like the charter for whatever reasons they had. I appreciate the hard work of the charter commission to draft the charter. I believe that everything was done appropriately and by the law."
Keller said any attempts to draft a new charter, should the city choose to try again, wouldn't likely happen until after next year's election cycle.
"Next year is an election year for city council, the mayor and the auditor, everyone is up for election," Keller said. "I would imagine it wouldn't be reconsidered until after that election."
The special election also included races for the newly drawn state representative District 12, which saw the only Republican Brian Stewart and no democrats on the ballot, and three state central committee races.
In the only contested race, Republican man for the State Central Committee for the 16th district, Josh Brown defeated Geoff Hatcher 1,255 votes (61.1 percent) to 799 votes (38.9 percent).
Across Pickaway County, 3,422 ballots were cast so far, roughly 9.36 percent of Pickaway County's registered voters with all 42 precincts reporting. Despite one pig on the loose at the Pickaway County Fairgrounds, only humans voted in this election.
The election was a trial run for two new polling locations as all city voters are now voting at Heritage Hall at the Pickaway County Agriculture and Event Center and two precincts have come together in Ashville to vote at the Teays Valley High School Field House.
"Everything seemed to go really smoothly and it wasn't really busy other than at the fairgrounds," he said. "Over the course of the day we had one minor technical issue that we got remedied. The workers did great and I can't say enough about them coming out, especially in the townships where some places had 50, 60 people all day."
Howley said when it comes to the new polling locations they'll make some tweaks once they hear a full rundown of how things went.
"Preliminary reports are that everything went smooth and obviously this was a good election to test them on," he said. "We'll make some tweaks and get with everyone who worked there to see what we can do better so come November when it is busy, things will keep running smoothly."
All results are unofficial until the Pickaway County Board of Elections certifies at their board meeting on Aug. 17.