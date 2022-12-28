Charter Issue Rejected By Circleville Voters

CIRCLEVILLE — In what is likely the last special election after changes by the Ohio State Legislature, City of Circleville voters decided at a more than 2 to 1 vote against adopting a proposed charter at the November general election.
A charter is a legal document that can be compared to a constitution. It specifies a form of government for the city and is drafted by local citizens with the idea to strengthen the democratic process and create a more efficient government.
In total 1,913 voters voted in the Aug. 2 special election with 557 people voting in favor (29.1 percent) of adopting the charter and 1,356 voting against (70.9 percent) adopting the charter.
Among the changes to the charter include the largest one, changing the form of government. Under the formerly proposed charter, city council would hire a city manager who would act as the chief administrator in place of a mayor.
Under this form of government the city’s mayor becomes more of a ceremonial officer, doing duties such as going to ribbon cuttings, but also has a couple important tasks, such as acting as a point of contact as required by the Ohio Revised Code and appointing to some boards and commissions that are ultimately approved by city council. The mayor would still be elected under the charter.