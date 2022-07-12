CIRCLEVILLE — The Circleville City Council Strategic Planning Committee Meeting has been cancelled for tonight.
“Upon the recommendation of [Law Director Gary Kenworthy] the public information meeting for the charter will not be held in a city building,” Council Clerk Linda Chancey said in her notification to the Circleville Herald.
The meeting has not yet been rescheduled.
The meeting was originally scheduled for 6 p.m. in City Council Chambers and was designed as a forum for city officials and former members of the Circleville Charter Commission to answer questions from residents on the city’s proposed charter, which is currently on the ballot for early voting ahead of the Aug. 2 special election.
A charter is a unique set of laws that forms the legal foundation of its local system of government, similarly to a constitution. Cities that do not have a charter, like Circleville operate solely on general law as outlined in the Ohio Revised Code.
A copy of the charter can be picked up at the City Administration Building, located at 104 E. Franklin Street in Circleville.
Circleville Mayor Don McIlroy, in an email Tuesday afternoon to City Council members, other city officials and board of elections staff expressing his concerns about the charter and those he’s received from residents.
“Over the past weekend I have received several calls from Circleville City residents concerned about the July 2, mailing of the proposed charter to Circleville registered voters,” McIlroy wrote. “I spent the majority of Sunday, July 10 reviewing their concerns.”
McIlroy then would go on in the email to outline a timeline, starting on April 12 when the charter was presented to council, then on April 19 when council passed legislation to submit it to the board of elections and to mail a copy of that document to the registered voters. A bill of $18,000 was then paid by the city, as outlined in the 2022 budget, the proposed charter was then sent to registered voters on or about July 2 and then on July 9 McIlroy received a copy of the final version dated April 16.
Mcilroy would go on to write that the charter document that was sent out was not what was approved by council.
“The proposed charter that was approved by ordinance should have led with the preamble,” Milroy Said. “The preamble was the proposed charter authorized by ordinance. On the front and back page of the document that was sent to registered voters is a logo that states ‘Charting Our Future/ City of Circleville.’ This is unfortunately the PAC, registered with the Board of Elections.”
McIlroy in his email outlined what a PAC or political action committee is.
“[A PAC] is a political action committee that pools campaign contributions from members and donates those funds to campaigns for or against candidates, ballot initiatives or legislation,” McIlroy wrote. “This PAC was formed to encourage voters to vote yes for the charter. In review of yard signs promoting the charter the bottom portion reads ‘Paid for by Charting Our Future.’”
McIlroy then stated as an elected official he is concerned about the issue.
“The document that was sent to registered voters promotes a campaign for the charter using tax payers money,” he said. “It gives me no pleasure in requesting that City Council, by ordinance, remove the charter from the Aug. 2 ballot. City Council by ordinance placed the charter on the ballot and by ordinance can remove it from the ballot.”
In addition to the charter, there are statewide primaries on the ballot. Polls will open on election day at 6:30 a.m. and remain open until 7:30 p.m. Early in-person voting is now taking place at the Pickaway County Board of Elections Office, located at 141 E. Main Street Suite 800 in Circleville.