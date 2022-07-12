Charter meeting cancelled

CIRCLEVILLE — The Circleville City Council Strategic Planning Committee Meeting has been cancelled for tonight.
“Upon the recommendation of [Law Director Gary Kenworthy] the public information meeting for the charter will not be held in a city building,” Linda Chancey, council clerk said in her notification to the herald.
The meeting has not yet been rescheduled.
The meeting was originally scheduled for 6 p.m. in City Council Chambers and was designed as a forum for city officials and former members of the Circleville Charter Commission to answer questions from residents on the city’s proposed charter, which is currently on the ballot for early voting ahead of the Aug. 2 special election.
A charter is a unique set of laws that forms the legal foundation of its local system of government, similarly to a constitution. Cities that do not have a charter, like Circleville operate solely on general law as outlined in the Ohio Revised Code.
A copy of the charter can be picked up at the City Administration Building, located at 104 E. Franklin Street in Circleville.
Polls will open on election day at 6:30 a.m. and remain open until 7:30 p.m. Early in-person voting is now taking place at the Pickaway County Board of Elections Office, located at 141 E. Main Street Suite 800 in Circleville.