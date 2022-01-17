CIRCLEVILLE — Two people from Circleville have been charged with involuntary manslaughter following the death of a toddler.
According to the Circleville Police Department, on Sunday, Jan. 16, CPD received a call from OhioHealth Berger Hospital about a child in the emergency department who was not breathing.
That child’s sibling was also brought in and was sick and vomiting. After the call, officers responded and after life-saving measures, the 20-month-old child was pronounced dead.
The three year old was examined and closely monitored throughout the evening before being released to family members.
In a press release, CPD said during the course of the investigation, it was discovered that both children had ingested fentanyl at the family’s apartment, located in the 100 block of West High Street in Circleville.
CPD then conducted a search warrant at the residence where CPD allegedly discovered multiple items that came back positive for fentanyl and acetylfentanyl.
Upon speaking to the parents of the child, CPD said they both admitted to using and selling illicit narcotics, such as fentanyl and crack cocaine. They were unaware of how the children acquired the fentanyl.
Arrested and charged are Nicholas D. Lee, 25, of Circleville, and Brianna E. Roush, 26, of Circleville. Lee and Roush both are charged with involuntary manslaughter, a first-degree felony; attempted involuntary manslaughter, a second-degree felony; two counts each of child endangering, a third-degree felony; trafficking in fentanyl, a fourth-degree felony; and possession of fentanyl, a fifth-degree felony.
They are currently being held in Pickaway County Jail.
“Our department and our personnel are deeply saddened and outraged at the death of an innocent child due to the illegal drugs that plague our community,” CPD said in the release.
“If you have a drug addiction or know someone that does, please reach out for help. The senseless deaths in our community due to dangerous drugs needs to stop.”
For assistance with drug addiction, or to report drug activity, please contact the Circleville Police Department at (740) 477-DRUG (3784).