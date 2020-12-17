CIRCLEVILLE — Following two donations, the Pickaway County Visitation Center will be able to remain open through the end of next year to help kids who have parents going through the court system.
The Visitation Center, which is located on West Franklin Street serves children who have been removed from their homes for neglect or abuse, in cases in which a parent is a defendant in the court and private cases.
“We keep the kids in a safe haven environment so the parents can have visitation without any fear of harm, mental abuse, strain or trauma,” Wendy Gatewood, associate director at Pickaway Area Recovery Services who oversees center, said. “If the parents are here with the kids they can’t talk about the court case and the visit has to be very kid friendly. We also write non-biased notes to the court so they can see what’s happening and it’s not one sided, it’s what’s happening in the room.”
Gatewood said they restarted the program two years ago and she’s been working at Pickaway Area Recovery Services (PARS) while writing the grants to keep the program alive.
“We had some cuts come down in the Violence Against Crimes Act (VOCA) because of COVID so we lost our funding on Sept. 27 and we wouldn’t have the grant starting Oct. 1,” Gatewood said. “So I sent text messages and emails out to everyone saying we don’t have any funding and we don’t know what we’re going to do. We were going to have to close our doors if we didn’t get that funding. We service kids and we’re a nonprofit so we didn’t have any money coming it. It’s by the grace of God that we stay open.”
The two grants, $22,500 from the Pickaway County Community Foundation (PCCF) Unrestricted Funding and the Yamarick Family Fund and $10,000 is from the Well Being Fund, a fund of the Pickaway County Community Foundation are part of a funding package that if it’s all approved will fund the center until the end of 2021.
“When [Jan Shannon, PCCF executive director] told me we were getting the funding I cried,” Gatewood said. “I sat there and balled. There are so many different agencies this funding could go to and for them to choose us is huge. I’m looking at what we can do for next year so we can keep growing and not having to battle everyday wondering if we’re going to stay open.”
Gatewood said she’s paid through PARS and the funding is for the monitors to directly service the children so there’s no overhead.
“It goes directly to the support for the kids,” she said. “What people should understand is that if we weren’t here the kids would go to a family members and they’re biased. They’re going to talk about the case and say that “mommy did this or daddy did this” but here it’s neutral and the kids are safe and can be kids.”
PCCF has set up a fund for the organization where private citizens can donate to the visitation center.
“All they need to do is write a check to PCCF and put in the memo line ‘visitation center’ and we’ll take care of it,” Shannon said.