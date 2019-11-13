CIRCLEVILLE — With the move to a bigger location and a few more pots of chili, the 2019 Chili Cook-Off has been called a huge success by organizers.
Becky Hammond, deputy director for Pickaway County Community Action (PICCA), the group that organizes Pickaway County’s Toys for Tots program, said the event was amazing.
“I am so happy with how it went,” Hammond commented. “We got a lot of good feedback from the people that were there.”
Hammond said moving the event from AMVETS to Heritage Hall on the Pickaway County Agriculture and Event Center was a good thing.
“Heritage Hall is great,” she added. “AMVETS was so good to us for so many years but we outgrew it. We had plenty of room, the acoustics were great and we’ll have to set up more tables next year. I think we’ll be able to fill it.
“The fairgrounds people were so helpful in making sure our electric was good and they had someone there the whole night to make sure things went well,” Hammond continued. “That really means a lot.”
In terms of winners, Carl’s Poker Chili was first place for people’s choice; Kingston National Bank was second; and Seth Cooksey was third. In judge’s choice for original chili, Cooksey was first; Pickaway County Sheriff Robert Radcliff was second; and Circleville Kiwanis was third. The judges named Trans County Title best specialty chili, with Gibbys in second place and Tiger’s Youth Softball League in third.
Charmion Performing Arts Center was first for best table theme, with TransCounty Title Agency in second, and Pickaway Banking Center in third.
Hammond said the event was well attended and they took in approximately $13,000 in proceeds after expenses along side 10 large leaf bags of toys. All of the donations from the event stay local to Pickaway County residents who participate in the program through PICCA.
“We set up 520 chairs and there were so many people that were still walking around,” Hammond said. “It’s hard to get a good number but we’re estimating 575 to 600 people came.”
Hammond said they’re moving the distribution site to the former Foundations4Youth building near the front of the street and she will have help from OhioHealth Berger employees who will be shopping and helping organize the “store” for parents.
“We’re going to have about 25 employees from OhioHealth Berger and that will be a huge help this year,” Hammond remarked.
According to Hammond, toy distribution will begin Dec. 11 and run through Dec. 23, with the exception of Fridays.
The Toys for Tots program costs about $50,000 to $60,000 per year. Depending on how many children sign up and donations, the program spends about $50 per child. Last year 1,149 children were given toys as a part of the program.
Hammond said they’re about two-thirds of the way to the goal.
“We’re getting ready to send out our letter drive,” she stated. “We’re very fortunate to have people who contribute every year and they like to have them before Thanksgiving. That usually brings in the balance.”
Hammond said this week bins will start to go out to area business, including DuPont, TransCounty Title, Gibby’s and many of the large stores. Hammond said the local fire departments will be helping to collect toys again this year, and that those departments are a big help.
To signup, parents or guardians need to stop in their office at 435 E. Ohio Street between 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. with documentation on the ages of the child or children and proof of income for the last 30 days. Children 14 years old or younger qualify for the program.