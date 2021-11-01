CIRCLEVILLE — Pickaway County Community Action is getting back in the chili game after a year where no chili cook-off could take place.
The return of the annual event is on Nov. 12 from 6 to 9 p.m. The organization uses the event as a fundraiser for their annual Toys for Tots Program, which is currently underway. The event is being held at the Pickaway County Agriculture and Events Center, inside Heritage Hall.
Becky Hammond, PICCA Executive Director, said tickets are only available at the door for the event, unlike in years past.
“We’re not doing pre-sale tickets this year; just at the door so there’s no handling of tickets,” she said. “It’s just $5 at the door and we’ve even got new credit card scanners now.”
Hammond said there will be silent auction and a 50/50 raffle as part of the event. Marty Hayes and his students at Xperience Music are performing at the event.
“They support us every year,” Hammond said of Hayes and his students. “Mr. and Mrs. [Santa] Claus will also be there this year.”
Hammond said there are 48 silent auction items and they usually have 100 to 110 items.
“We have a few more things to pick up, but we’re still looking for more silent auction items,” she said.
For the chili vendors this year, there will be another table theme contest.
“If they want to participate, they can dress up and decorate their tables,” Hammond said. “I loved that two years ago. It was really fun.”
Hammond said they’re still accepting chili vendors for the event and anyone interested should reach out at 740-477-1655.
“We had 18 vendors in 2019 and we’ve got 13 confirmed this year so far,” she said. “We have room for three more and we’d love to have them.”
This year’s Toys for Tots Program runs mostly the same as it did in 2020; adults will be able to search a series of pre-packaged bundles for their children, ages 1 to 14 years old, but this year, the setup is a little bit different with new hours and less stringent income requirements.
Now, families who make up to 175 percent of the federal poverty guideline are eligible, which follows the same guidelines as the Home Energy Assistance Program. Income eligibility for the program is for a single person, someone making $22,540 or less, or for a family of four, $46,375.
“We did increase the income guidelines this year to bring in more families and serve more families,” Hammond said. “It went from 125 percent of the federal poverty line to 175 percent, which is in line with our other programs.”
To participate in the program, parents or guardians need to stop in the office located at 469 East Ohio Street in Circleville between 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday through Friday, starting now to the final day on Wednesday Dec. 22.
They’ll need documentation of the ages of the child or children and proof of income for the last 30 days.