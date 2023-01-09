Chillicothe Couple Welcome First 'Berger Baby' Of 2023

First baby of the new year for Pickaway County is Lola Dawn Robinson who was born Jan. 2 at OhioHealth Berger Hospital. Lola's parents are Brittany Penrod and Richard Robinson. Pictured: Lola's brother Theo, Brittany, Lola and Richard. 

 Submitted photo

CIRCLEVILLE — On the morning of January 2, 2023, parents Brittany Penrod and Richard Robinson welcomed in the New Year with the birth of their second child, Lola Dawn Robinson who was born at OhioHealth Berger Hospital.


