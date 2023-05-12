CIRCLEVILLE — A Chillicothe man has been identified in a fatal crash Tuesday night in Deercreek Township.
According to the Pickaway County Sheriff’s Office, Pickaway County Sheriff’s Office Communications Center received a call around 5:41 p.m. of an automobile crash on State Route 138 in the area of Dunlap Road, Deercreek Township, Pickaway County, Ohio. The caller reported the vehicle was on fire.
When Deputies arrived, they found a 2011 maroon Ford Edge that was previously traveling southbound and went off the roadway to the left and struck a utility pole, then continued off the roadway through a field until striking a culvert. Striking the culvert caused the Ford Edge to overturn and come to a rest on its side and caught fire.
The Pickaway County Sheriff’s Office named Jimmy Risner, 81, of Chillicothe as the driver and victim of the crash. Risner was pronounced dead at the scene.
This crash remains under investigation by the Pickaway County Sheriff’s Office.
Sheriff Matthew Hafey would like to thank the Ohio State Highway Patrol, Pickaway County Coroner Dr. John Ellis, WADES EMS, Southwest Pickaway Fire Department and the Ohio Department of Transportation for their assistance at the scene.
Recipe of the Day
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.