CHILLICOTHE — The Chillicothe VA Medical Center is reopening portions of its facility next week following its closure due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Dr. Kathy Berger, Medical Center Director announced the reopening in a press release Friday morning.
“We are working on a plan to expand services including efforts that follow social distancing and environmental cleaning recommendations outlined by the CDC,” Berger said. “To continue our services, we are maximizing personalized telehealth options, phone consults and wellness checks, as we know these services have been a valuable link to our Veterans during this challenging time.
“Moving forward together, we will continue to provide exceptional care to our Veterans,” she added. “Your trust in VA is paramount. Safe care is our mission and our continuing commitment to you.”
On May 9 the north entrance to the VA medical center will re-open to traffic. The Forrest E. Everhart Memorial Golf Courts will also re-open. On Sunday May 10 the urgent care will return to normal operating hours, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on weekdays and 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on weekends and holidays.
The VA Medical Center is requiring veterans, visitors and staff to wear a mask in places where social distancing is not possible. They also are continuing to ask residents to wash their hands often and with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, avoid touching your face, stay home if you’re sick and use a sanitizer that contains at least 60 percent alcohol.