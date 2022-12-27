CIRCLEVILLE — In a letter to the Pickaway County Commissioners, EDF renewables, the company behind the proposed Chipmunk Solar Project announced they are no longer proceeding with the project. 


Trending Recipe Videos


email scollins@circlevilleherald.com 

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments