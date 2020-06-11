CIRCLEVILLE — The City of Circleville administration is once again celebrating Circleville High School being ranked in the top third of Ohio High Schools on the list of U.S. News Best High Schools Rankings.
Circleville was ranked 266 out of 902 high schools in Ohio, good enough for the top 30 percent, and 7,003 out of 17,792 in the nation putting it in the top 40 percent of schools. The school announced their ranking on their blog, The Red and Black Report, this week.
The rankings are based on a global nonprofit social science research firm that uses a model that measures six components; college readiness, college curriculum breadth, reading and math proficiency, reading and math performance, underserved student performance and graduation rate.
College readiness is the heaviest part of the grade, accounting for 30 percent of the ranking, and is determined by the schools percentage of students taking at least one advanced placement or international baccalaureate programs.
“We are very excited to be recognized again this year by this report,” Circleville High School Principal Chris Thornsley said. “Being ranked highly by this report is not a specific goal of ours but it is another point of reference that shows what we are doing at CHS is making an impact.”
Thornsley said that at Circleville, they have three core beliefs and goals: to make a difference, go all out and connect with others.
“When these rankings come out, it is nice to see that being ranked high by this report takes into consideration each of the goals that we are working toward daily,” he added.
“Test scores are very important to us, the graduation rate is extremely important to us, but our focus everyday, in all honestly, is on providing the best experience for our students. When you dive into the data that is used in generating these rankings, it is proof that everyone at CHS is truly working extremely hard to do what is best for our students.”
Thornsley said they strive to prepare students for life after high school, whether that’s straight into the work force, college or other post-secondary education, or the military.
“Life after high school is something that takes a very different meaning for each of our students and that’s something we pride ourselves on here at CHS,” Thornsley mentioned. “We have a lot of different options and opportunities for students with a variety of different courses and activities that allow students to pursue whatever their dreams and aspirations are.”
Thornsley said the hard work of everyone involved at the school is something to be celebrated.
“These types of recognitions are truly an accomplishment of everyone involved in this school district, including students, parents, community members, faculty, staff and the administration,” he remarked. “We can use this as motivation to continue to work toward improving not only Circleville High School, but our entire community.”