CIRCLEVILLE — The Circleville High School graduating class of 2020 has had it’s last hurrah as students are now alumni of the school.
This year’s graduation, marred by the COVID-19 pandemic, was held in a different manner than historical precedents. Students one by one, with family in tow, celebrated receiving their diploma in the gymnasium. They also had opportunities to have their picture taken in the high school band room and were celebrated by staff as they left the premises.
Chris Thornsley, CHS Principal, said they started some new traditions, like the senior parade Friday night and the six-foot tall banners featuring student portraits that line Clark Drive. Staff also delivered banners to graduate’s houses and for the first time a video will be created of graduation that graduates can have as a keepsake.
“We’ve never done a graduation video before, we’d done it live before where we live stream it through Facebook but this year we chose to do the video of all the kids getting their diplomas and it’s worked out really well,” Thornsley said. “We have their pictures they took when they got their diplomas and we’ll use those in our slide show. We had a video company volunteer who came in and did some video footage. That turned out very well.”
Thornsley said the ceremony was held in the same way with Superintendent Jonathan Davis hand-delivering diplomas and speeches. He’s heard feedback from parents on the event, which has been very positive.
“It’s been interesting because yesterday when we delivered their diplomas; almost all of the families were very appreciative and liked that idea,” he said. “When you have a regular graduation you might sit in the back of the gym and can’t see their graduate anyway. We let them stand 10 feet away from the stage and got to hear their own kid come across the stage. That’s been a positive to the ceremony, the individualized touch to it.”
However, Thornsley said the students wished they could be with their friends.
“The kids say they’re missing out on the large group experience and not being able to experience it with their friends,” he commented.
Overall, Thornsley said he’s proud of the class of 2020 and what they’ve had to overcome.
“They’ve really persevered and taken all this in stride,” Thornsley stated. “This is something that could very easily turn negative and really put a damper on the end of their year. We’re able to meet with our senior class officers early on and our goal was to include them on decision-making based on the guidelines. They took ownership in it and offered some great ideas. That’s what we, as an administration, looked at. We took those ideas and ran with them. There were some ideas we couldn’t do given the regulations but it has been great to see their leadership and ideas.”
Thornsley noted that this year’s class has faced something no other class in at least recent memory has faced, losing the last quarter of the school year, spring sports and events, and their celebratory banquets.
“For them to stay positive and keep an open mind and be appreciative for all the work has been really good to see,” he added.
Thornsley remarked this group will be remembered not only digitally but by staff for how this year’s class ended their educational careers at Circleville.
“It’s one of those things all of our teachers in their messages that they’ll remember them,” Thornsley continued. “This may not seem to be what you expect but it’s something they’ll talk about for the remainder of their life.”
Thornsley said the students, and by extension the staff of the district, have helped make the graduation possible though their hard work.
“The staff at the high school, especially in the office, the administration and the Board of Education have all been really supportive of the ideas we have and they helped make the best out of a bad situation to provide the kids with a good memory and have closure to this chapter of their lives,” he concluded.