CIRCLEVILLE — Responding to what school officials called a “social media rumor”, Circleville High School students were met by Circleville Police Officers Thursday morning.
In a statement released to the public, the district said it was made aware of a rumor relating to “high school student safety” and then the district immediately contacted the Circleville Police Department who investigated the matter.
“Student safety is our number one priority at Circleville City Schools and we take all rumors or hearsay incredibly seriously when it comes to protecting our students and staff,” the district said in the statement.
“In collaboration with law enforcement this morning, and out of an abundance of caution, Circleville Police and the Pickaway County Sheriff’s Office conducted a sweep of our facilities on campus to help welcome our students into the buildings.”
The district said following the investigation, there were no active or substituted threats to school safety and all district events went on as planned.
“Preserving safety is a community effort and we applaud the many families that have made us aware of something out of the ordinance and we thank them for their support to “see something, say something.”