CIRCLEVILLE — In 1960, Terry Dean graduated from Circleville High School. He’s now calling on his fellow Circleville High School graduates in the 60 years since to step up like he has and give back to the community.
Dean, 78, made a donation of $6,000 to the Pickaway County Emergency Clearinghouse this week. The local food pantry provides food to those in need across Pickaway County. Dean donated $100 for every year he’s been graduated and is challenging other graduates to give, even if it’s just $1.
“I told my wife we are very lucky, we’re both healthy, four children and none of them have lost their jobs and all our grandkids are doing well in life,” he mentioned. “There are people in Circleville that, under no fault of their own, have lost their job or have had their hours cut. It’s got to be tough for those people.”
Dan said the challenge was in an effort to the community and those in need.
“I throw out this challenge to every alumni that if you can give $1 for every year you are out of school, how much financial help that would help the people of Circleville,” he added. “One dollar per year if you’ve graduated five years ago is lunch money. One dollar per year if you graduated 50 years ago is a nice date night with dinner and drinks. If everyone gives a little you can move mountains. You just need someone to get out front and lead the spirit.”
Dean said his father instilled in him values that he still uses today in terms of saving money, work ethic and giving back which motivated him to make the challenge.
“With my 60 years out of school, I decided to do something special since it doesn’t look like we’re going to have a 60th class reunion, so I said I’ll donate $100 back to Pickaway County for every year I’ve been out of school,” he remarked. “My dad was right when he said that anyone can be a taker, but not everyone can be a giver and we have an obligation as citizens that when we come into this world we should leave it better than we found it.”
Dean worked many years for UPS traveling the country, eventually retiring from there.
Dean said in addition to the unlikelihood of a reunion this year, he and his fellow 1960 graduates have missed out on several of their monthly gatherings at Gibby’s in Circleville due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Every year, the class of 1960 takes on a responsibility of something for the Citizens of Pickaway County,” he explained. “We’d have an auction and give the proceeds back to an organization. We’ve given to the food bank, Mary Virginia Crites Hannan Park, softball uniforms for the special needs children, and Haven House.”
Andrea Weller, treasurer for the Pickaway County Emergency Clearinghouse, welcomed the donation from Dean and shared with him some information on their hours which are 1 to 3:45 p.m., Monday through Friday, staying open until 6 p.m. on Thursdays.
“We’re very grateful for monetary donations because they give us the opportunity for more purchase power,” she said. “When we buy from the Mid-Ohio Food Bank, what might cost the average citizen $3 or $4 would cost us pennies on the dollar. Things go a lot further for cash. This is a huge donation for us.”