CIRCLEVILLE — Circleville High School students will be performing "12 Angry Jurors" this weekend.
Following the events of the 1957 film that starred Henry Fonda, Lee J. Cobb, Ed Begly, E.G. Marshall and Jack Warden, the production is set in a jury deliberation room with 12 jurors where they deliberate on the trial of a 19-year-old man charged with the fatal stabbing of his father. The jurors decide the fate of the man as tempers get short, arguments grow heated and the jurors all become 12 angry jurors.
Kayla Theis, director, said this year she chose "12 Angry Jurors" because she’s familiar with it and because of COVID-19 protocols.
“I’ve always liked "12 Angry Men" in general and I taught this play in one of my theater classes at a previous school, so it’s been on my radar for a while now,” she said.
“When COVID came up, we had to do things differently and there are a lot of things you have to think about when doing a musical versus a play. I thought a play would be more feasible with the restrictions that we had and that "12 Angry Jurors" would be a great option for us.”
Theis said having one set, the jury room, was another appealing thing for the production team.
“As the sports teams have found out, things can get canceled and people can be quarantined,” she said. “The set is comprised of tables and chairs, things the school has so it made it feasible that if we were to shut down and not able to perform the production, we didn’t have a lot of time and money invested in a set that we couldn’t use.”
Theis said she’s not yet seen the 1957 version of the film but plans to once the production is over.
“I haven’t watched it yet because I didn’t want it to influence me or anything we do to copy it,” she said.
However, Theis said the play had specific stage instructions, more so than other productions she’s done in the past.
“There was a layout with how the stage should be set up and specific stage direction for the actors,” she said. “We changed the stage a little bit to use three tables instead of one long table. We kept the location of the window and water cooler.”
Theis said her favorite moment of the production is Juror 10’s monologue.
“He shows a unique style of belligerence and it allows CJ Nungester to go all the way with his character,” she said.
Theis said the production is heavy on the dialogue, which is different from when they school performs a musical.
“So much of our time is spent on the dancing, singing and getting the choreography and acting is put on the back burner,” she said. “This year, it was all about the lines and acting. A number of the actors had monologues they had to memorize which presented their own set of needed skills. It was a challenge for them to focus on the text. It was fun to do something different and to challenge them in a new way with it being a straight play.”
The production has a showing Friday, Feb. 26 at 7 p.m. and Saturday, Feb. 27 at 2 p.m. in the Circleville High School Auditorium. Limited tickets are still available, at https://www.circlevilleathletics.com/tickets. The password is Tigers21.
"We'd love for the members of the community to come and support us," she said. "We're really excited that we were able to do this, especially for our seniors, Autumn Derosette and Natalie Rolfe."