CIRCLEVILLE — The Circleville High School chapter of the National Honor Society held the annual first responder breakfast to thank local first responders for their efforts and sacrifices in the community.
The event, which is one of the quarterly service projects the group of students puts on, has been held for a handful of years prior to last year when the event was canceled due to COVID-19.
Olivia Wastier, a student at CHS and historian of NHS, gave the introduction and led the event.
"We want to take the opportunity to thank you for all the sacrifices that you make, the time away from family and show our great appreciation for you and what you do in our community with this breakfast and say 'thank you,'" she said.
Circleville High School Principal Chris Thornsley said the event is entirely organized and put on by the National Honor Society students.
"The [NHS] officers are in charge of the entire project and they do four larger projects per year," he said.
"This is normally the one they do in the third nine weeks. The kids lead it all, [Brian Bingham] is the adviser and he leads the meetings, but the students plan, do all the cooking, organize with the custodians and food service people to get it all set up."
Thornsley said it was nice to see the students take the initiative to do the event.
"It's become a tradition for us and it's nice to see," he said.
"This event allows our seniors to take on a leadership role and it provides our juniors an opportunity to see what they need to do and how they should lead some of the projects for next year."
Thornsley said it was great to invite the first responders into the schools for something other than a drill or emergency.
"We work really well with our local first responders in numerous meetings and in calling them for support and assistance," he said.
"It's nice to ask them to come over for not a meeting or business, but to come over and enjoy meeting some of the students and providing them breakfast. They do a lot of work for us; it's nice to give back to them."
The first responders in attendance were grateful for the food and the opportunity to visit with students.
"This is one of my favorite days of the year," Detective John Strawser with the Pickaway County Sheriff's Office said.
Jon Farrelly, Circleville Police Department Detective, said it was nice to have the kids to give thanks and show their respect.
"It's humbling to be invited to an event like this where you have people who appreciate you and what you do," he said.
"I've been doing this job for 18 years and I've seen the appreciation and I've seen the lack of appreciation. This event is very special to me and I'm sure the rest of the guys appreciate it as well."
Farrelly, who was the school resource officer in the past, said it was great to be in the school in a positive environment, rather than dealing with a negative event.
"I enjoyed my time here with the kids and I felt like I was making a difference with how they look at law enforcement," he said.
"Compared to when I first started, it was, 'why are the police here,' to when I left, they missed me. It's nice to have these interactions with the kids these days."
Circleville Fire Chief Brian Thompson said his crew appreciated the National Honor Society students for the breakfast.
"It's nice that they brought it back and my personnel have really appreciated it," he said.
"We're glad they had it. It's nice that they came up to thank us and they asked if they [personnel] needed anything."
Pickaway County Sheriff Matthew Hafey echoed many of the comments made by other law enforcement members.
"This is awesome," he said.
"It's great to have the bond with the students and recognize not just law enforcement, but all first responders. We've had a great turnout and bond with the kids."
Hafey said it's great to have positive interactions and a presence in the schools.
"We want to have these relationships with the kids because if the only time they ever see us is in a bad situation, then they don't want to see us at all," he concluded.