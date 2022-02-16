CIRCLEVILLE — Swimming into the CHS auditorium this weekend is Circleville High School's production of "The Little Mermaid."
The production schedule has shows on Friday, Feb. 18 and Saturday, Feb. 19 at 7 p.m., and Sunday, Feb. 20 at 3 p.m. in the auditorium. The production is similar to the tale told by Disney in its animated 1989 release and follows the story of Ariel, a mermaid, who falls in love with a prince and sailor, Eric, but loses a part of herself along the way.
Kayla Theis, director and English teacher at CHS, said she chose "The Little Mermaid" because they’ve done a few more adult-oriented shows in recent years, including last year’s production of "12 Angry Jurors," and they wanted something more kid and family friendly.
“We wanted to bring another show to our community that people can bring little kids to and bring back that community involvement piece into the musical theater scene,” she said.
Theis also said the flexibility when casting various roles was also something that led them to "The Little Mermaid."
“It has a lot of open casting as far as the casting goes because they’re literally sea creatures,” she said.
“So the roles could be either male or female and that was one of the things that was really appealing to me when we were picking.”
Theis said one of the exciting things about the production is the cast including a lot of new faces.
“We had a lot of new people who showed up to auditions and are part of the cast; we’re really excited about that,” Theis said.
“I did not know the students playing Ariel and Prince Eric before auditions. That is always exciting to pick a show and hope it works out and it really worked out with this cast.”
In addition, the production is a learning opportunity as some students from the middle school are participating.
“We wanted to bring them in and start training them in the program and get them experience,” she said.
“It’s been exciting to see them brought into the process and grow and develop through the process.”
This year, there is a stage crew, something different from the previous production that had a static set.
“This is a very full show with lots of moving pieces coming on and off, whether we’re in the palace, on the boat, on another boat, or in Ursula’s lair,” she said.
“It’s been great to move back into the major production swing of things. It’s a lot of work, but we’ve found a lot of creative solutions for the production elements."
Debbie’s Costume Shop in Westerville is where Theis said the costumes are from and the sets were bought from New Albany High School.
“[New Albany] closed their production in November and I drove up with a U-Haul with my fiancée and a parent and hauled all this back,” she said.
“It was wild. That saved us a bunch of time and their sets are very beautiful. A lot of times in theater, you have to strike the set and throw things out, so it’s great to be able to share in it.”
Bekah Jenkins, a sophomore, is playing Ariel, and senior Landon Wolfe is playing Prince Eric, the two main leads. Other castings include Andrew Canter as King Triton, Mo Coleman as Flounder, JJ Sandy as Sebastian, Mallory Holcomb as Scuttle, and Christina Marcaella as Ursula.
Wolfe said he’s never done a production before, previously attending private school.
“It’s my senior year, so I thought, 'Why not give it a shot,'” he said.
“It’s quite the experience, especially getting a lead role. That comes with its own stresses and anxieties, but it’s been a blast being able to do this. There are a lot of challenges in theater that I didn’t know before starting this.”
Jenkins won’t be returning next year, as she has plans to return to Jordan, where her parents currently live.
“This is my one and only year at Circleville, so I’m really excited to do this,” she said.
“I came here because my brother graduated and came back to look at colleges. So this is my only year here, then I go back to Jordan. It’s really cool to see how plays are done here.”
Jenkins said her favorite part of the production is the song “She’s in Love” as performed by the Mer-sisters. She has previous performing experience in middle school in a production of "Annie."
“They’re talking about if she’s insane or if she’s in love,” Jenkins said.
“I love how comical it is and it’s a really catchy song and I catch myself singing it with everyone on stage.”
Wolfe said he’s enjoyed playing the more adventurous nature of Prince Eric, which is something that’s different from his personal life. He cites the song “One Step Forward” as his favorite part of the show.
“I usually try to be more of a formal person and I got to bring out that aspect of the character in this role,” he said.
“It’s been quite the adjustment because Eric also has this ambition to be adventurous and explore and to not do his royal things. Trying to take on a more rugged character as a sailor is an adjustment to try to do.”
Jenkins said she too feels the added pressure of being a lead in the production.
“The song “Part of Your World” is such a popular song that if I mess up, I feel like I’ll offend a lot of people,” she said.
Both Theis and Wolfe haven’t seen the 1989 movie, however, Jenkins is a big fan.
“One of my favorite Disney princesses was always Ariel,” she said. “I love the aspect of her singing a lot and I loved her voice. It inspired me to write my own songs and try to sing than I would have before.”
Jenkins said it was “exhilarating” to play Ariel in the production.
“It’s inspiring that all the people here are happy and friendly and we rely on each other a lot,” she said. “I feel very safe and secure in this environment when I’m on stage or off stage.”
Theis said they are encouraging people to purchase their tickets online ahead of the gate. Tickets are a small price and are available online at www.circlevilleathletics.com/tickets.