CIRCLEVILLE — Circleville City Schools has asked a nurse contractor from OhioHealth to not return to the district after social media rumors and media reports that the nurse had an inappropriate sexual relationship with a student.
In a letter sent to all district staff and the community, Dr. Kimberly Halley, Circleville City Schools Superintendent, said the district was made aware of the allegations and shared an update on that status.
"The Circleville City School District is aware that a local media source released an article over the weekend, which mentions allegations involving a nurse that worked in our school," Halley said.
"I am writing to provide accurate information, which has been approved for release by the local law enforcement agency."
Halley wrote that on Jan. 26, the Circleville City Schools Administration was notified of a complaint regarding an OhioHealth employee who was serving as a nurse at Circleville High School.
"Upon receiving this complaint, the administration immediately contacted the Circleville Police Department," Halley said.
"The district further contacted the nurse’s employer and requested that the nurse not report to CHS until further notice. The nurse has not worked in our buildings since that time."
Citing the ongoing investigation, Halley declined to comment further.
"The safety and security of our students and staff is the top priority of the district," Halley said in a letter to parents and staff.
"We will continue to work closely with the Circleville Police Department as this investigation moves forward. We would like to thank the local officers and detectives for their assistance with this matter. It is our mission to maximize the achievement of each student in a safe environment."
The Circleville Herald has reached out to OhioHealth Berger for comment, but has not yet received a response.