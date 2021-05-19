CIRCLEVILLE — Circleville High School Teacher Danielle Stultz was named a 2021 recipient of the Teacher of Ohio Representing Character and Heart (TORCH) Award by the Ohio Department of Education.
Stultz, who has been a teacher at CHS for 12 years, was honored for her efforts to model strong character and heart for students, colleagues and the community. As part of the nomination process, TORCH recipients should “demonstrate dedication to equity and personal commitments of students.”
Last week, school administrators and ODE surprised Stultz with the award via a web conference in a staff meeting in front of her peers.
“The nomination was a complete surprise and I had no idea that I was nominated,” she said. “At our staff meeting, I wasn’t even sure they were talking about me until they mentioned 'In the Know.'”
In the nomination, school administration staff wrote about Stultz’s dedication to students and her approach with multimedia technology.
“In the classroom, Stultz takes an interactive approach to literacy development as her lessons focus on empowering students to use the latest multimedia tools for visual and written storytelling, including video production, screenwriting and virtual reality,” the nomination said.
“Her use of Gradual Release instruction particularly sets her apart as students transition from being modeled-to, to the model in their writing technique.
Above all else, Stultz’s dedication to building relationships with their kids in a pivotal transition year, 9th grade coming from middle school, is an inspiration to her peers and high school hallway,” the nomination continued.
“She continuously invests in getting to know them during the school day and after through building relationships that start in the classroom and transition to real-life experiences. From an inclusion standpoint, Mrs. Stultz’s commitment and resolve to help each student is met with students seeking her out for guidance. Students feel a gravitational pull to Mrs. Stultz as not only a teacher, coach and adviser, but as a human being who cares about them and their successes and problems.”
Stultz acknowledged the challenges of the last 14 or so months with the COVID-19 pandemic and how that’s affected everyone involved at the district.
“This year has been super hard and challenging for everyone working in the school system,” she said. “Everyone here at Circleville has put in even more love and care than normal. For me to be recognized, I share this with everyone that I work with in the district. I think this could have been given to any single teacher and they’d have been just as deserving.”
The nomination concluded with Stultz’s leadership and connections with the community. Stultz serves on the Alumni Association Board, Circleville Pumpkin Show announcer’s committee, and as president of the Circleville Education Association. She also leads professional development seminars and other development
“It is a culmination of these innovative curricular advances, community involvement and leadership traits that leads Circleville City to nominate Mrs. Stultz for this prestigious honor,” the administration wrote.
“Her leadership and relentless pursuit of developing relationships with her students and peers has left indelible impressions on the academic trajectory of our high school, district and the students.”
Stultz said the staff at the district has really put the emphasis on things beyond the education part of being a school and teacher.
“My colleagues and I have put an emphasis on the social and emotional well being of our students,” she said. “Not only have we focused on providing the academic education, but we want to make sure our students are cared for, safe and that they have a routine to fall back on. It’s been a focus of the last year to make sure they’re cared for.”