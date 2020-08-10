CIRCLEVILLE — Two men were sworn into the Circleville Fire Department at the city administration building yesterday morning. Accompanying them were friends from the local department, as well as family.
Both firefighters were sworn in by Department of Human Resources Director Tony Chamberlain.
Around 9 a.m. yesterday, Tyler Carter was first on the agenda to be sworn into the Circleville Fire Department. Originally, he was going to attend college and play football at the Division III level, however, he was not very sure in what he wanted to study.
“I had a friend that was in the fire department and so I decided to try that pass, and I really like it,” Carter told The Circleville Herald.
Carter added that he wanted to be a firefighter since he was a young child but decided not to take the path until after he completed high school. For his specialty, Carter will be focusing on firefighting and EMT services but he is sure that later on he will pick up other duties along the way.
The Lancaster native still resides in his hometown and said that the City of Circleville is a good area. He added that he is a regular at the annual Pumpkin Show, while also describing that being able to work the show in the future will be a great experience to do so.
With his unique perspective of knowing what to do after high school, Carter recommends for those in similar positions to just give it a try.
“I went and did a ride along before I decided to go this route… whatever you want to do, don’t be afraid to try it,” Carter said. “If it fails, find something else.”
Carter was accompanied by his wife of two years, Kristen Carter, and his two children, Hazel Dalton and Grayson Carter.
After Carter completed his ceremony, Asheville-native Joseph Clark was next to sign his name as a member of the Circleville Fire Department.
Similar to Carter, Clark did not put much thought into becoming a firefighter until the conclusion of his senior year of high school.
“My father was a firefighter one time, he was a cop… I honestly wanted to pick between the two of them and I went with fire,” Clark said.
Clark has a background in working for Harrison Township and Scioto Township prior to coming to Circleville. He also volunteered for Pickaway Township. He added that Circleville is a great community and hopes to stay for as long as he can.
“All the way around, I just like staying in the community that I grew up in,” Clark added.
Clark also reiterated that firefighting is a great job to get into and helping those in the community is a benefit for him. Clark was also accompanied by his wife, Karalee Clark, and members of his family.