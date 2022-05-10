CIRCLEVILLE — The City of Circleville has received a $50,000 H2Ohio grant that will aid the city in mapping lead lined water lines.
“The $50,000 award is a reimbursement grant specifically for the identification and mapping of lead service lines within our community, thereby creating an inventory which can be targeted effectively for future replacement,” Utilities Operations Manager Brian Frost said. “With this grant, we can now begin the process of engineering this project, the specific cost of which has yet to be determined. It is our belief, however, that in conjunction with some of the work we’ve already accomplished, this grant will cover a significant portion, if not all, of that engineering cost.”
Circleville is one of several communities that received part of the $2.1 million awarded across the state as part of the program so farm. A total of 48 projects were approved through this round of funding.
“By helping local communities develop precise maps of lead line locations, we’re another step closer to ridding the entire state of these toxic pipes,” Ohio Governor Mike DeWine said in a press release.
“Addressing lead service lines is not only a key goal under our H2Ohio water quality initiative, it is an important component to our commitment to the health and well-being of our communities.”
Most water service lines are copper or galvanized iron, but an estimated 6.1 million lead water lines remain across the nation. Lead primarily enters drinking water when materials containing lead in water distribution systems and household plumbing corrode.
“Awarding these grants today is a great way to end Drinking Water Week, which recognizes the vital role water plays in our daily lives and the importance of safe, clean water and lead-free pipes,” Ohio EPA Director Laurie A. Stevenson said.
Lead-based paint and its dust are the most common source of lead poisoning, but lead in drinking water can significantly increase a person’s total lead exposure. While lead poisoning can affect individuals of all ages, children are at greatest risk. Children’s bodies absorb lead more efficiently than adults, and they are less able than adults to detoxify their bodies of lead.
Frost called the grant a “wonderful opportunity.”
“We’re currently speaking with our engineering contacts about starting as quickly as possible, preferably as early as June or July of this year,” he said.