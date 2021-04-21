CIRCLEVILLE — Circleville City Council has approved legislation to proceed with placing the question, “Do you wish a charter to be drafted?” on the ballot for the Aug. 3 special election.
Approved unanimously, the question, along with 15 people to be elected to that charter committee will be placed on the ballot. A “yes” vote will grant the committee to draft a charter. A “no” vote will not allow the process to move forward.
A charter is a legal document that can be compared to a constitution. It specifies a form of government for the city and is drafted by local citizens with the idea to strengthen the democratic process and create a more efficient government.
If approved on Election Day in August, the committee would then have one calendar year to draft the charter and place it on the ballot.
Sheri Theis, chair of the judicial committee, introduced the measure to full council. After the meeting, she explained the charter further.
Currently, Circleville operates as a statutory city, meaning the local city government is dictated by Ohio Statutes.
“We follow the rules listed in the Ohio Revised Code and any changes to those rules must be made by the state legislature,” Theis said. “Cities that want to make a few of their own rules create and adopt a charter.”
Theis said a charter would be of great benefit to Circleville. More than 75 percent of Ohio cities have adopted a charter.
“The citizens on the charter commission decide how to distribute power among elected officials and bodies and between city officials and the citizens,” Theis explained. “Compared with the statutory government we have now, a charter would be more responsive to our local needs. The people who live here would decide what works best for our city and a charter can be revised at any time.”
Circleville Mayor Don McIlroy said he supported the measure during Tuesday night’s council meeting.
“I think this is very important and I want to thank your committee for working hard on this,” McIlroy said. “You have my complete support on this and if I can help you in any way, please let me know.”
Circleville previously approached the citizens about a charter and one was drafted and put on the ballot in May 2015. However, the final document was not approved nearly 2 to 1 with 400 votes for the charter and 726 votes against the charter.