CIRCLEVILLE — The Circleville Charter Commission was sworn in ahead of their first meeting last week and set up their leadership and meeting schedule for the next several months as they work to complete a charter.
Circleville Municipal Court Judge Elisa Peters swore in the 15-member committee who was tasked with drafting a charter, which will be voted on sometime next year, once it’s complete.
A charter is a legal document that can be compared to a constitution. It specifies a form of government for the city and is drafted by local citizens with the idea to strengthen the democratic process and create a more efficient government with more local control.
Tom Kopec was voted by the commission to be the chair of the commission and Mike Logan, a former mayor, was chosen as vice chair.
Circleville City Council Member Sheri Theis, who was a charter member in 2014 when the issue came up, held introductions and initiated the process before handing it over to the newly elected chair.
“The Ohio Constitution establishes home rule powers, which means the citizens have the right to exercise local self government and that is why we are here,” she said.
“You, the charter commission, will decide what form of government works best for Circleville, within the framework of the law.”
Back on Aug. 31, the proposal to draft a charter narrowly passed by 14 votes with 680 votes in favor and 666 votes against. The charter committee is composed of 15 residents: Bob Bensonhaver, Emory C. Brady, Jeff Carithers, Casey Chansey, Karen A. Hallinin, Colin Hedges, Andrea J.P. Humphries, Amy Isaac, Kopec, Logan, Helen Maddox, Jenny Rhoads, Richard Rhoads, Christine D. Spring and Tom Spring.
The plan for the committee is to meet on Sept. 2 and Sept. 16, doing the first and third Thursday of each month. The committee will have a special meeting on Sept. 9 to review legal council.
“We have to hire a lawyer to provide legal guidance on the process,” Kopec said.