CIRCLEVILLE — The City of Circleville Ballot Issue of whether or not to draft a charter is still too close to call after all percents have reported.
With a 12-vote margin, currently "Yes" votes to draft the charter outnumber "No" votes 675 votes to 663 votes, 50.45 percent to 49.55 percent. According to the Pickaway County Board of Elections, this number is not small enough to trigger an automatic recount, however, any outstanding absentee ballots and the remaining provisional ballots could still shift the race.
A “Yes” decision will grant the committee the power to draft a charter. A “No” decision will not allow the process to move forward.
A charter is a legal document that can be compared to a constitution. It specifies a form of government for the city and is drafted by local citizens with the idea to strengthen the democratic process and create a more efficient government with more local control.
John Howley, Pickaway County Board of Elections Deputy Director, said the margin for recount is one half of a percent.
"The difference is just under one percent, so it's just outside the automatic recount," he said. "Now there are still those handful of absentee ballots out, as small as the number is that it could change in the 10-day window."
Absentee ballots can still be counted so long as they were postmarked as of Monday and arrive within the next 10 days. The Board of Elections will meet on Aug. 16 at 9 a.m. to rule on the provisional ballots and then certify the results two days later on Aug. 18 at 9 a.m.
"In theory, it could change a little bit and as tight as it is, we could fall into the margin of error," Howley said.
The same would apply for the final spot on the charter commission, should the measure ultimately pass. Casey R. Chansey received 344 votes and Benjamin Isaac received 342 votes, putting them within .03 percent of the total vote of one another.
"I think we're looking at 3.5 votes in the half percent, so right now, they're in the recount margin; but again, it kind of depends on what kind of absentees we get in," Howley said.
In the same race, Bob Bensonhaver received 463 votes (6.86 percent), Emory C. Brady received 398 votes (5.9 percent), Jeff Carithers received 374 votes (5.54 percent), Karen A. Hallinin received 360 votes (5.33 percent), Colin Hedges received 501 votes (7.42 percent), Andrea J.P. Humphries received 523 votes (7.75 percent), Amy Isaac received 401 votes (5.94 percent), Thomas J. Kopec received 435 votes (6.44 percent), Michael Logan received 551 votes (8.61 percent), Helen Maddox received 365 votes (5.41 percent), Jeannett Rhoads received 398 votes (5.9 percent), Richard Rhoads received 399 votes (5.91 percent), Christine D. Spring received 390 votes (5.78 percent) and Tom Spring received 506 votes (7.5 percent).
All 14 of those candidates will serve on the charter commission, should the measure ultimately pass.
Howley also said there were no issues during the election and gave thanks to the poll workers who helped make it happen.
"Our poll workers did a great job doing what they're trained to do and helped get everyone to submit their vote," he said.
Sheri Theis, Circleville Council Member and chair of the Long Range and Strategic Planning Committee who oversaw getting the measure to full city council and on the ballot, reacted to the news.
"I would like to thank all the city residents who supported the idea of framing a charter, as well as the 16 citizens who volunteered to serve on the Charter Commission," she said.
"Pickaway County has an excellent bipartisan Board of Elections and staff who provide accurate results for all our elections."