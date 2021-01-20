CIRCLEVILLE — In the second meeting of 2021, Circleville City Council decriminalized parking tickets, received an update on the city’s finances from the mayor and heard from newly-elected State Representative Brian Stewart.
Circleville Mayor Don McIlroy told the council that the city administration came in under budget on every line item they could control in 2020. Fund 212, the safety forces fund, had the most revenue since 2015.
“My staff took a look at the end-of-month statements and cash statements and it was pleasing to us to see the administration came in under budget in every line item we controlled,” he said. “When we looked at Fund 212, purely the fund for police and fire, we came in the highest in five years. On the expense end, we came in the lowest during that time.”
Council Member Katie Logan Hedges briefly spoke about a pair of ordinances that once they were approved, they would change parking offenses from a criminal violation to a civil violation.
“This is more in-line with other cities in the area that are doing it,” Hedges said.
Council Member Sheri Theis thanked Jon Bialy and Ike Wampler for their efforts in renovating the Mill Street Gym that was a part of the former Everts School Building, now called the Everts Center.
“So many of us have fond memories of the gym and it warms our hearts to drive down Mill Street and see the lights on and kids playing basketball,” she said. “I think the Everts Center is an asset to our downtown and I thank Jon and Ike for their dedication to the community.”
Under new business, Stewart spoke for several minutes about his new role and said he wanted to continue to work with Circleville City Council to achieve things for the city.
“We’ve worked together before and you have an idea of the things I’ve been involved in as a Pickaway County Commissioner, rowing in the same direction to improve the city and the county as a whole,” he said. “I want to keep that going. Circleville, you may be surprised, is the biggest city in the district. The city is important; I want the city to be successful and I want to help you get things done from the state.”
Stewart said he wants to keep successes like funding from the State Capital Budget coming to several local organizations, including the city for renovations to Circleville City Hall.
“We want to keep that going,” he said.
Stewart said former State Representative, now Pickaway County Commissioner Gary Scherer, represented the city well, even though the city wasn’t in District 92, and said he’ll work with Mark Johnson who has taken over that seat.
“I’ve always viewed our county being [split between two congressional districts] as an advantage where we have two votes, whereas other counties only have one, and I know Representative Johnson feels the same way,” Stewart said.
Stewart concluded by saying he plans to make visits on a more regular basis than in the past.
“Every day I’m not in Columbus, typically I’m here,” he said. “I’ve got my law practice on Court Street, I’m an income tax payer and a small business owner.
Whether folks agree with me 100 percent of the time or not, I’m around and I think that’s an important part of the job,” he added.
Stewart encouraged both elected officials and people who need assistance with constituent issues reach out to him. His email is rep78@ohiohouse.gov.
“I’ve got six counties and when I’m not in Columbus or here practicing law, I’ll be traveling around,” he said. “Please do not hesitate to reach out and make me aware of things that we need to be aware of. I look forward to continue to working with you.”