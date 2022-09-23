Circleville City Council hears from resident about neighbor with large amount of animals

CIRCLEVILLE — A local resident expressed concerns about several animals at a nearby property and how the city has no legislation to address what he called an excessive amount of animals.
During Tuesday’s City Council meeting, Caleb Gouge, spoke to council about his rental property and home-flipping business and how he’s running into an issue about the amount of animals, specifically cats, that he’s encountering and there’s no legislation on the books about it.
“I’ve called into the city for the last three years for one of my rentals because I can get good tenants but I can’t keep them because the neighbor has 20 to 30 cats or has six-foot-tall wood fence, but the cats climb over it and defecate all over the porch and backyard,” he said. “I’d like to see something happen, there’s investors coming in and people talking which is great, we just want to make sure we keep the city as nice as we can.
“I’m pro-animals, I’m for animals and I keep chickens myself at my house and I have dogs but I am anti 20 to 30 cats that run free with no recourse.”
Gouge said he’s called the humane society and the health department but wondered if there was a way to enact an ordinance to address the situation.
“There were quite a few I was looking up all around, they have a number of animals people can have and things like that,” he said. “[The property owner] feeds them and he doesn’t let them inside his house. On average there’s 20 to 30. We have a motion sprayer we put mothballs in the flowerbeds. It’s aggravating that we have to power wash our property every time we show it.”
Gouge said the animals that aren’t cared for and the large amount is the problem.
“It’s not the average person that loves their animal, it’s the person who has herds or flocks that’s the problem,” he said.
Mayor Don McIlroy spoke during the administration comments portion of the meeting about the Alzheimer’s Walk that was the prior Saturday and attending the Recovery Celebration later in the day.
“If you have not participated in [The Alzheimer’s Walk] it’s an annual thing and a really nice event,” he said.
McIlroy also highlighted Kidz-A-Palooza which is taking place on Saturday, where they close North Court Street from Main to Watt Street. It operates out of the Pumpkin Show Park.
“This is going to be a kids event, and it will start at noon and I encourage everyone to go down and participate,” he said.
During the meeting, council approved several ordinances including one that will authorize Circleville Municipal Court to participate in the state cooperative purchasing program, allowing the service director to issue operating licenses for food trucks, accepting two different plats within the city, assessing property for delinquent water and sewer bills and to allow the service director to give consent to Ohio Department of Transportation for the 2023 Municipal Bridge Inspection Program.
Under new business, council re-appointed Alan Gribler, a certified arborist, to the tree commission. He will serve a three-year term.