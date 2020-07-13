CIRCLEVILLE — The City of Circleville is looking for public input Wednesday night on the subject of future sustainability in the village.
The Long Range and Strategic Planning Committee of Circleville City Council is meeting Wednesday at 7 p.m. in the Pumpkin Show Park, located in the 121 North Court Street in Circleville.
“We would like to invite community members to be a part of our discussion of future sustainability,” Sheri Theis, councilmember and committee chair, stated. “A short walking tour of the center of town will be part of the meeting and we will hear Uptown Circleville Design Committee’s ideas for a pedestrian ally.”
Theis said social distancing will be strongly encouraged at the meeting, citing the health department mandate.
Theis said they’re going to look at what the future holds following Circleville’s financial struggles, which have been made worse by COVID-19 and related shutdowns.
“We need to take a look at the big picture of where the city has been and where we are now and how to look at the future,” she explained.
The meeting will take place in the front of the park near the street under the shelter. Other groups have used the park to meet and Theis said having that location made it easier to see some of Uptown Circleville’s ideas.
“It’s very helpful to be able to see things first-hand in the city,” she added. “The meeting isn’t just about downtown, it’s about all of Circleville.”
Theis said there would be a number of topics covered under future sustainability, including the discussion of the city moving to a charter form of government, something that was attempted in 2014 and 2015, but voters ultimately voted down the document.
“We’ll talk about the charter process and the different forms of government,” Theis concluded. “We’ll need input from the community for it and we’d really like a citizen to take the reins on this.”