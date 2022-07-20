Circleville City Council, mayor, citizens, all speak on charter

CIRCLEVILLE — The proposed Circleville Charter was a hot topic at this week’s City Council meeting.
The bulk of the first hour of the meeting was discussion on the topic, as council members spoke about it during their reports and asked questions during and answer section for Mayor Don McIlroy. In addition, six members of the public spoke about the issue, with many more in attendance interested in it as evidence by their departure following the discussion.
Tom Duvall, council member, reading from a prepared statement, read the outline for the process from the Ohio Revised Code that outlines the procedure and timeline of the charter process from the initial ballot issue, “shall a commission be chosen to frame a charter” and 15 electors to do so, to the placing of the current ballot language “should the charter be adopted” and that the document be mailed to voters no less than 30 days prior to the election.
“I’m concerned about the Circleville citizens understanding of the whole charter process,” Duvall said before quoting the Ohio Constitution.
Duvall then turned his attention to responding to an email sent Tuesday July 12 from McIlroy to City Council members, other city officials and board of elections staff expressing his concerns about the charter and those he’s received from residents.
Among the mayor’s concerns in that letter were that the document sent to voters was not the one approved by ordinance, that a Political Action Committee (PAC) was involved, and that city money was used to promote a political campaign. In the letter he called for the issue to be removed from the ballot.
“The document described in the Mayor’s letter is a document from council,” Duvall said. “It is not from a PAC. It’s not a document from the commission.”
After completing a couple more items on the agenda, as standard per council procedures, Mayor McIlroy addressed Council member Caryn Koch-Esterline’s question before the meeting was opened up to the public for comment. Koch-Esterline asked McIlroy to elaborate on why he thought city council was in the wrong.
“According to our state constitution, as Mr. Duvall read to you, we did nothing but follow the law,” she said. “I’d like to know what is murky here.”
A clarification was made, following Koch-Esterline’s comments that McIlroy did not cancel the planned public information meeting on July 12, which was done at the recommendation from Law Director Gary Kenworthy who said it shouldn’t happen on city property.
McIlroy spoke for several minutes, stating at the start of his response that he was not prepared to talk about the charter, however, he did respond to the question and restated many of the concerns in his letter to council the previous week.
McIlroy said he had three residents meet with him at a local coffee shop to discuss the charter and they raised the concerns he presented in his email to council.
“During that meeting they pointed out some irregularities to me that I was not aware of,” he said.
Among those concerns was the phrase “charting our future” that appears on the front of the document, which is also the name that appears on the pro-charter signs around town, the ordinance approved by city council containing the charter text but not the other pages which included an introductory letter not from the city.
“The reason you don’t see our signatures is that two of [city council members] did not sign it nor did I sign it,” McIlroy said. “During the discussion of whether to send it out, if [voters] do not see the mayor’s signature it would be detrimental to us passing the charter.”
McIlroy would go on to say that the charter commission did their job.
“My concern is not with the charter commission — they did what they were suppose to do,” he said. “They were empowered to put together the charter and present it to you guys. They did that on April 12 and on April 19 [council] adopted it by ordinance and once you adopted it, the charter commission ceased to exist. We thanked them in this body for their service.”
Barry Keller, president of council, in response to the mayor, said, “The mayor or any elected official not 100 percent support of the document is why that signature page is not in there.”
Duvall, responding to the mayor’s statement, told him he was angry with him after the mayor told council he didn’t agree with it but he wouldn’t publicly oppose it.
“You lied to us,” Duvall said.
Keller addressed the email as well, saying that he was one of the people who asked him not to speak out against the charter for “civility, consensus and credibility as elected officials” — that not everyone got their way but once the vote is taken, to move forward.
“I asked he not publicly speak against the charter, he doesn’t like the draft of this charter that’s being proposed, we got the email and I was one of the people upset the email came out,” Keller said. “I didn’t respond to his email, some people did. We talked about it last night in person.”
McIlroy responded again.
“I felt because citizens of Circleville asked me about this, I thought I should send that to you as a city council for your review of it saying these are the thoughts I came up with,” he said. “I think the thing you guys looked at more than anything else is when I requested it be pulled off the ballot. I think that’s what you focused on, not what led me to that decision to say that to you.”
Keller said pulling the charter at this point is not possible as it’s in the hands of the voters.
“People have already voted for it and it’s not our privy to take it off the ballot,” he said. “That’s very easily portrayed as a negative to the charter.”
Koch-Esterline read her reply to McIlroy’s email.
“It is not the mayor’s place or right to demand such a position and I vehemently oppose such an action from a separate branch of government,” she said. “The mayor is welcome to file lawsuit if he deems it necessary.”
Keller then said he and McIlroy met for an hour on Monday to talk about it and the left the meeting “agreeing to disagree.” Keller also said the issue wouldn’t come off the ballot.
“I didn’t see anything wrong with the booklet, I didn’t see anything wrong with how it was distributed and how it was received,” he said. “I thought it was a completion of the requirement by law to get it in the hands of the voters by the deadline and that was accomplished. That was my position; [the mayor] had a different position and we agreed to disagree.”
Council Member Katie Logan Hedges posed a question to the law director “does the presence of the logo and the first four pages of the booklet invalidate the charter in any way.”
Kenworthy said it was up to the Secretary of State’s office if there was something wrong with it.
“I wouldn’t say it’s illegal,” he said. “My biggest concern is if it followed statute and if that is improper because the statue says the clerk has to send it back.”
Clarifying further, when prompted by Logan Hedges, Kenworthy said there was no issue moving forward as the document was accepted by the Board of Elections.
“Council’s position should be to remain neutral — it’s not a place to campaign for or against the charter,” he said. “Everyone has their position and is welcome to vote for or against the charter. This whole session should be done at a high school auditorium or someplace outside of city property because the statues prevent us from spending money on an issue one way or another. That’s the issue I had last Tuesday. The education portion is fine, but to present that as pro or con is not the place and time. The last time it was done outside city property.”
Following the back and forth between McIlroy and City Council, Keller opened up the meeting to the public and outlined council rules, which allow 30 minutes per topic, of which Keller gave 15 minutes of discussion for and 15 minutes against the charter for people to speak. He outlined that due to advice from the law director they could not entertain any questions on the charter in that forum.
Warner Searls, resident, spoke against the charter calling Circleville a “diamond in the rough” and the city was a close-knit community that cares about others.
“Given all the good that we do for each other and our community, we are in jeopardy of loosing this treasure of our city,” he said. “The charter, as written and presented during the middle of summer vacation, has been a sticking point for many of our voters.”
Searls outlined reasons why he felt citizens were opposed to the charter including removing the mayor’s powers as chief executive, putting too much power in the hands of people at the legislative power, longer four-year terms of city council and what he felt was an ability to increase taxes.
“Speaking from experience, having lived under council-manager government for 17 years, it has lead to a lot of uncontrolled growth that has caused many of Pickerington’s residents to move out due to increased traffic, overcrowded schools and higher taxes,” he said. “Does any city council members want to live in Pickerington? That’s what you’ll have in Circleville in five to 10 years.”
Ginger Wright also spoke during the meeting about the charter.
“I’m very disappointed that you as our elected official cannot or will not answer the questions from the community,” Wright said of City Council. “It’s your duty to your community that you serve to legislate and is exactly what this charter is. That is one of the many reasons I’m against it from the start. I agree with many in this room tonight that Circleville needs to move on from what it has been and grow into the new generation. That said it’s a continuation of the good ol’ boy mentality we’ve been stuck in.”
Wright said when people received their ballot, it gave people one day to register after receiving it and said that she believed at least seven of the charter commission members were related to each other or a council member.
“That gives the appearance of smelly politics even if it’s not intended,” Wright said.
Tom Kopec, who identified himself as a member of the 2014-2015 charter commission and the 2021-2022 charter commission spoke in favor of the charter. He said what everyone is discussing is the past and future of Circleville.
He spoke about how prior to McIlroy, who is currently in his third term, the series of one-term mayors, lack of continuity in government and lack of required skills.
“Every time you changed mayors, you wound up with different administrations, different changes and lost money along the way,” he said. “There are no skills required to be mayor, no offense to [McIlroy] or the previous mayors. To be mayor you have to be over the age of 18, be a registered voter of the city and win the popular vote. It takes one to two years to learn the job — council members know that. A City manage comes with those skills in place to run the operation and come in with economic development skills. Who picks that up? Everything [the mayor] has done just stops.”
Kopec also spoke about the section referenced about the five-mil tax and how to pay for the city manager.
“It’s not a levy on the citizens it goes towards bonds for major construction projects,” he said. “It’s if you need money to borrow and those measures would come before council. It’s not something you can do automatically.
City managers bring in new revenue and that pays their salaries. People talk about people losing their jobs. The only two positions we’ve cut are the president of city council and the auditor and treasurer are combined into one position. There are no other positions taken out We need the good people who are working in Circleville now, whether that’s the fire department, police department, people who work on the roads or in city administration. The commission thought very highly about that point.”
William Haddox said he spoke about the charter booklet with his father but he wondered if it was “legit”.
“There was nothing in there stating it was from the City of Circleville or another group so I tried to make out the legality of it,” he said. “I tried to make some phone calls over the last week and I got nowhere. City Council didn’t answer the phone, and the mayor’s office was aware of that as they told me that directly. The website for City Council was down for the biggest part of the week and you couldn’t view anything.”
Haddox said a search of Facebook lead him to a group for the charter committee, but he didn’t want to ask questions there because he didn’t think they still existed.
“What legal authority did they have and what answers they had,” he said. “I run locally a UFO reporting center…and my biggest thing is being transparent. I don’t expect anyone to believe me when I tell them they saw an airplane, I prove it. I talk to other people if I can’t give them an answer for one reason or another I talk to someone who can. If a small organization like mine can do something like that I think the city owes that to people that live here. If you can’t answer then point us in the right direction and tell us where we can get the information so it’s from someone given the authority, legally, so we know we have accurate information. I don’t want to deal with some PAC group or someone that decided to fill the role for whatever reason. When people aren’t getting the answers and they appear hidden it makes you wonder what you’re trying to hide.”
Karen Hallinin, a former charter committee member, said changes were coming to Circleville whether people wanted them to or not.
“You can see the change and the development first hand as you drive north up U.S. 23 and [state Route] 104] there are developments going in all over the place and that is moving south,” she said. “Without a charter we won’t have much say in where that development is going to go.”
Hallinin spoke in favor of the charter specifically on what she called the “merits of having a city manager. Hallinin.
“It will provide continuity of services as elected officials are voted out, some financial skills that the mayors we vote on don’t have and it will really help the city save some money,” she said. “They should bring in new, non-tax money, to help pay their city. They’ll bring in knowledge and skill to help bring in economic development. Circleville right now has to compete with other city managers to attract businesses. If the city manager doesn’t do their job, we can get rid of them. With the mayor if we’re not happy with them we have to wait for four more years to make that change. With the city manager we can do that immediately.”
“Keeping things the same may be comfortable for some but it results in stagnation for everyone,” Hallinin said. “By voting yes for the charter we can move forward in the true spirit of collaboration and make change that moves everyone forward.”
Helen Maddox, also a former charter committee member, also spoke in favor of the charter speaking about the mayor, echoing some of Kopec’s comments.
“The job [of the mayor] comes with great responsibility,” she said. “The person must manage a $25 million budget while there is no requirements for economic skills. There is a lot of on the job training. The biggest change we would see, should the voters adopt the charter on Aug. 2, is the form of our government to transition to the council-manger form of government.”
Maddox spoke about the duties the mayor will have.
“Council, the body that represents the people, gains power as they bring in a skilled city manager to be the CEO of the city and the mayor still is elected to carry on the many tasks to keep the government in touch with the people,” she said. “[The mayor] will continue to act as a liaison between residents and city council and the city manager. Under the charter the mayor will remain the face of the city and handle all ceremonial duties. In an emergency or national disaster, the governor will recognize the mayor as the point of contact.”
Maddox also shared how people could ask further questions about the charter by contacting former charter commission members on Facebook at Citizens for Circleville Ohio Charter or by email at voteyescircleville@gmail.com.