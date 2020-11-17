CIRCLEVILLE— Circleville City Schools have moved to online learning due to a lack of ability to provide transportation for students to the schools.
The change went into effect Wednesday and will be in effect until at least Monday Nov. 30.
In a letter to parents, Superintendent Jonathan Davis wrote that there are several people within the transportation department that are actively involved in contact tracing protocols for COVID-19 and are unable to work leaving the district below minimum staffing levels required to operate all routes.
“Starting Wednesday, Nov. 18 and running through the Holiday break, Circleville City Schools will transition to our remote learning schedule,” Davis said. “It is still our goal for students to return to campus Monday Nov. 30 but families should be prepared that further adjustments to the calendar may be necessary to preserve the health and safety of our students and staff.”
Davis asked parents to use the school’s website, circlevillecityschools.org, and the district’s parent portal for weekly reminders.