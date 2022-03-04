CIRCLEVILLE — Circleville City Schools leadership shared their collective vision for the past, present and future of the district at the first “State of the Schools” address under Superintendent Dr. Kimberly Halley this week.
The district had a roughly 40-minute program emceed by District Board President Tony Reeser that featured student performances from the CHS Symphonic Choir; elementary school students, including Little Miss Pumpkin Show Gwen Epps; the CHS cast of “The Little Mermaid;” and the media arts students’ capstone production. The event was followed by tours of Circleville High School led by students in the district.
In between the performances, Kristen Rhoads, district treasurer, gave a financial overview and Halley gave an academic overview, both taking a look at recent history, current initiatives and hopes for the future.
Reeser called the event an inaugural one and said the school board thought it was important to get their message out and let the public “know how we’re doing and where we’re going.”
“The board reaffirms its intent to maintain two-way communications with the district,” he said.
“That’s part of why we’re here tonight, so the community can hear what we’re doing and where we’re going. The board shall keep them informed of the progress and problems of the district and the citizens shall bring their aspirations and considerations about the district of the board.
“We feel strongly that we need to keep the community informed of what we’re doing and where we’re going and want to invite your input on different matters. I think it’s an important policy and one we strive to follow at all times.”
Rhodes was the first speaker and presented a financial overview of the district, using the acronym of HOPE, sharing “how did we get here,” “opportunity to move forward,” “plan for the future,” and “embrace the change.”
“Our mission is to maximize the achievements of our students in a safe environment and our message is a message of hope,” she said.
“We have a hopeful vision for Circleville City Schools and a hopeful vision for the future.”
Rhodes outlined that the district established a debt policy, received a Moody’s Investor Service rating of Aa3, consistently earned Ohio Auditor of State awards for clean audits, refinanced outstanding debt to save money, completed the campus on Tiger Drive, and had no new levies since 2010.
“In 2010, we passed the levy to build and operate a new facilities so we would not need to return to the ballot to ask for new tax money within the first five years,” she said.
“We currently maintain 237,000 square feet of educational space along with our champions complex. Our campus encompasses over 120 acres, we employ 283 staff members and we educate 2,196 students from preschool to 12th grade.
“We currently have 209 general fund cash days available. Our average per-pupil spending is just slightly above the average of similar districts at $12,054 per student. We’ve established a strong financial position, and we strive each year to not spend more than we receive. Most importantly, we’ve kept our promise of no new tax levies over the last 12 years.”
Rhodes shared some general figures when it came to the district’s general fund, including a percentage and total cost breakdown on salaries and benefits, which made up 72 percent of the budget at $18,155,190. Forty-two percent of revenue comes locally and is nearly matched dollar for dollar from state revenue with the remaining coming for other sources.
“We’ve been able to provide additional opportunities through the support of supporting organizations, such as the athletic and band boosters, Circleville High School Alumni Association and the Circleville City Schools Foundation,” Rhodes said.
Looking ahead, Rhodes said the district is embracing change following the COVID-19 pandemic and some of the challenges it presented included some positive changes.
“It has forced us to do things differently and make changes,” she said. “We’ve taken the opportunity to implement an online software system for recruiting, hiring, tracking time and attendance, and professional development.”
Rhodes concluded that the district has a positive outlook.
“We know how we got here, the many opportunities available to us, we have planned and will continue to plan for our future and we’re embracing the change,” she said.
“This has given us a hopeful future and a positive future for Circleville City Schools.”
Following the performances by the cast of “The Little Mermaid,” Halley conducted her part of the presentation
“It’s clear at Circleville City Schools we’re proud of our past, celebrating our present and we are hopeful for our future,” she said.
“One thing I’ve noticed in my 213 days as superintendent is that pride is a special strength of Circleville City Schools.”
When it came to “celebrating the present,” Halley said the district had returned to five days of in-person instruction school, which received a round of applause.
“This fall, we assembled a COVID advisory committee of 20-plus members made of staff, parents, medical professionals, and community members who collaborated with district leaders, and we developed a decision-making matrix so students could be kept in school safely during the pandemic,” she said.
Halley said a high priority for the district is improving academics and that teachers and administrators were developing “aligned curriculum” from preschool through 12th grade.
“We expect that your child’s educational experience will be aligned across grade levels with smooth transitions from elementary school to middle to high school,” she said.
Halley said next year, Circleville Middle School will add five new courses, eighth-grade students will choose their electives and CHS is designing a new career pathway called agribusiness and production systems.
“We aspire that students who graduate from Circleville High School are well equipped for employment in the workforce, enlistment in the military and/or enrollment in college, and we’re doing so by expanding student choices and developing new classes.”
Halley said the district is also working to meet the needs of students’ mental health and social emotional needs while presenting an environment that is safe for students to attend school.
“Like many others across the country, we know that our Tigers are struggling to cope with anxiety and depression,” she said.
“The district is taking action to reduce the harm of stress, specifically we’re working with Nationwide Children’s Hospital to deploy the signs of suicide programming. Students in grades five, seven and nine are taught to recognize the signs of depression and overcome the struggles.”
Halley said the district continues to “embrace a whole child approach and desires that every student is active and engaged in activities beyond the classroom.”
“The district offers 56 athletic programs in grades seven through 12, we have 347 musicians in our band and choir programs in grades six through 12 and we have 293 middle school athletes and 712 high school athletes,” Halley said.
Halley said school safety is a concern for the entire nation and is a top priority for the district.
“It’s important to us that all students and staff feel safe physically and emotionally while they’re at school,” she said.
“It’s our privilege to care for your children for almost eight hours a day and we take that responsibility seriously. We actively work everyday to ensure the campus and school buses are safe for students and staff, including access for everyone to the safe school helpline, an anonymous way to prevent or report a dangerous situation, upgraded the security cameras to enhance surveillance and we have a full-time school resource officer from the Circleville Police Department who assists every day that students are in session.”
Halley said the district expects to equip every student with what they need to excel as an adult.
“According to the U.S. Department of Labor, 65 percent of students will be employed in jobs that have yet to be invented,” she said.
“We are aware the job landscape has shifted, jobs are less automated and they require employees to display agile problem solving in real time. We acknowledge that school must be different to teach today’s students how to think, not what to think.”
Halley outlined the strategic priorities the district is undertaking to meet their academic goal to increase student achievement performance by at least five percent in math and language arts, as measured by assessments.
“We’re ensuring there’s access to high-quality and consistent teaching resources in every classroom; we’re helping teachers to know their students as learners, and understand assessment data to design and deliver targeted lessons that challenge our high achievers and gifted learners and also fill the learning gaps for students who need extra help.
“We’re also working to expand services for preschool, special education and gifted students.”
Halley concluded her remarks by sharing how the community can help the district and get involved in the schools through participating in community coffee chats with local business owners, families and community; connecting on social media; snack ‘n chat events with employees; participating in the strategic plan; and attending extra-curricular events to support students.
“We welcome your involvement and invite you to join us in raising your academic expectations for our staff and our students,” she said.
“We value communication and a collaborative approach. Our stakeholders are invited to participate in the decision-making process.”
Halley said there were three things she wanted people to remember about the district.
“We are proud of our past, there are many things we’re celebrating about the present and we have a hopeful vision of the future for Circleville City Schools,” she said.
“Thank you for your investment in the district. Your support past, present and future is valuable to us. We appreciate your time and value your input. Go Tigers.”