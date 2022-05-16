CIRCLEVILLE — Promoting from within, Circleville City Schools has announced the promotions of six of their staff members to the three schools’ administrative staff.
The district has hired Kurt Young as Circleville High School Principal, Danielle Stultz as assistant principal at Circleville High School, Nathan Elswick to principal of Circleville Middle School, and Chad Michael and Lisa Powers as assistant principals at Circleville Elementary School. Vicki Scott was promoted to Student Services Director.
Dr. Robin Halley, Circleville City Schools superintendent, said that they wanted to find the right fit for each position while also keeping in mind the entirety of the administrative staff.
“We work very closely with our three principals and they have to work collaboratively so our alignment from pre-school through 12th grade is seamless,” she said. “I was also thinking about within the building I didn’t want both administrators to be new to their role. We wanted to create stability within the system but also the building.
[Young] being promoted to high school principal, he had some experience as a former dean of students for an number of years.
So we knew he was an ideal candidate for that position and being able to promote [Stultz] who is currently a teacher in the building. [Young] may not have intimate knowledge of what’s going on right now at the high school but [Stultz] will be able to make that team approach.”
Halley said historically this time of year is when a lot of position changes happen and it’s much more pronounced by the COVID-19 pandemic and people’s desire to stay with their current jobs amid other uncertainties.
“We call it hiring season because as jobs become available, people start considering if they’re ready for a change,” she said. “A lot of times people who have sat in a seat for a number of years have other professional goals they want to work toward and they think if they can go somewhere else or have another experience to their professional goal later in life.”
“As I’ve collaborated with other superintendent friends around the state and country is that through the pandemic, if people were interested in other jobs nobody has moved,” she said. “Everyone has stayed safe and at home and this is the first hiring season since that people have really explored options.”
Young was promoted from his position as assistant principal of Circleville Elementary. He also previously served as dean of students at Circleville High School.
“He brings his knowledge of our high school and a dedication to helping students reach their fullest potential,” Halley said.
Stultz is currently an English teacher at CHS, someone Halley called “amazing.”
“Mrs. Stultz loves helping her students develop at the classroom level and we know she will soar in her new role next year as CHS Assistant Principal,” Halley said.
Michael is currently assistant principal at CMS. Halley said he has shown great support for staff and students.
“We know he will be the perfect addition to Circleville Elementary and are certain the students will thrive with his guidance and leadership,” Halley said.
Elswick moves from Dean of Students at the high school to the assistant principal at Circleville Middle School, where he’s been for the last two years.
“While in the role, Mr. Elswick has proven to put students first and shows great leadership. We are thrilled to watch him continue to grow as a leader with CMS students and staff,” Halley said.
Powers has 17 years experience as an educator, all at Circleville and she currently is an intervention specialist at the Middle School.
“Her dedication to improving the lives of our students and their families will allow her to thrive in her new position on our Elementary Administrative Team,” Halley said.
Scott has served the District for the past seven years as Assistant Principal at the High School. Prior to her time as Assistant Principal, she was the Principal at Laurelville Elementary in Logan Elm School District.
“[Scott] continuously demonstrates her dedication to improving the lives of students and staff here at Circleville City and we are excited to see her move into this new position,” Halley said.
Halley said it was a boon to be able to have teachers move into administrative roles with their knowledge of and experience in the classroom.
“When we knew that we had openings we were really fortunate to be able to identify three people within the teaching ranks that we were able to promote to positions,” she said. “They will cover pre-school, special education and gifted services. We’re trying to be mindful of the academic growth of our most venerable students and we want people at the helm working closely with our curriculum directors to keep moving that forward.”
Halley said the hires were part of the goal to increase student achievement by five percent.
“We keep that at the front of our mind as we go to fill administrative positions,” she said.
At the same time, Halley said you want to make sure you have the right fit for each position.
“You can have a talented person but it’s just not the right fit for the culture and the environment and the central theme of all the individuals that were promoted from within is they are very committed to the district, the community and the students,” she said. “We know that have great relationships with the students and their colleagues and that will be a great foundation to help us move toward our goals.”
Halley said last Friday they had their first administrative work session with the new staff.
“We were finalizing our momentum plan, our two goals and four strategic priorities and action steps how to meet those for next year,” she said. “I left the day feeling very accomplished. There was a lot of positive energy and camaraderie in the room so we feel like we’re well positioned for next year.”