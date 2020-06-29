CIRCLEVILLE — Circleville City Schools has announced an updated plan for schools to return in the fall, six days later than originally scheduled.
For grades 1 through 12, students will start on Tuesday, Aug. 25, a decision made at the most recent Circleville City Schools Board of Education Meeting.
“While awaiting formal guidance from the Ohio Department of Education, Ohio Department of Health and Ohio Governor Mike DeWine's office, the move allows the district added flexibility and time in preparing for students returning to campus in the fall,” Jonathan Davis, superintendent, said.
“The board's approved measure also enables the district to have 13 additional days for staff professional development training and to provide an August summer school for select students in need of academic remediation.”
Other notable changes to the calendar include students in 6th and 9th grade having their annual orientation on Monday, Aug. 24 in their new school buildings. Their day will start at 7:40 a.m. and end at 12:30 p.m. Staff will report at their originally scheduled start time of Aug. 12.
Evan Debo, communications director, said the adjustment allows for some flexibility for instructional planning and online professional development for staff.
“With no formal guidance from the state of Ohio as of June 29, making the move now provides families with a date on the calendar to look ahead to when it comes to planning for their students' return to school,” he commented.
“The few extra days with the calendar adjustment also enables us to work on increased safety measures for on campus changes for signage, sanitation and plexiglass installation in common areas.”
For students in kindergarten and preschool, their first days will be staggered the week of Aug. 31, in “as to get students acclimated to their new building in small groups.”
Debo said families would be contacted individually by school staff as to when their child should start.
As for the future, Debo said they are working with the other county schools and local health officials on a number of different scenarios for reopening and re-launching schools.
“With the situation still very fluid and with state guidance not yet distributed, we understand this is a challenging time for families looking to their local schools for definitive answers on structure and design,” he explained.
“While we do not have those plans solidified at the moment in case the governor's office provides an executive order that may render those plans inoperable, we do want families to know that there will be an online only option this year through a formal application process.
We have started contacting families in recent weeks who have identified that they are interested in pursuing the online option to start those conversations on structure and will follow up with them once the state releases more guidance. We are committed to keeping our Tigers in our schools as Tigers and an online option provides us a safe means to do so in a slightly different format.”