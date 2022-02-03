CIRCLEVILLE — Students of Circleville City Schools are to be on remote learning if one more inclement weather day is used during the current school year.
In a letter sent out to parents and the community, Dr. Kimberly Halley, superintendent, shared the news that they would be going to that model in the event of school cancellations due to weather.
"The weather forecasts for Thursday, Feb. 3 are predicting significant ice in our area," She wrote in a letter dated Feb. 1.
"It could become necessary to have additional school closures or two-hour delays due to inclement weather. Therefore, we want to share important information about remote learning days for students and staff of Circleville City Schools.
"We share this information in advance so that your family has adequate time to prepare in the event of intermittent remote learning days."
Halley outlined that the State of Ohio revised the student attendance policy to require a minimum number of school hours instead of days. The 2021-22 school calendar for Circleville City Schools was built with approximately 40 hours beyond the minimum.
"As of today [Thursday, Feb. 3], we have missed more than half of our allowable hours of school due to closures and delays," she said.
"Therefore, our district will shift to a remote learning model after two more full-day closures, rather than adding school days to the calendar in June."
Halley said students are to attend virtual live lessons taught by their teachers and are to follow an adjusted schedule, similar to their regular class schedule. Google Classroom and Google Meet are to be used to distribute assignments and provide instruction. Virtual attendance is to be taken in each class.
"If your child is ill or unable to attend, please follow the normal process to report your child’s absence to the building," Halley said.
"Your building principal and teachers are to be reaching out to students/families with specific details, such as the way to login for remote instruction, the times, etc.
"We will only use remote learning if we reach our calamity-hours threshold."
Halley said the district is fortunate enough to be a district that has a 1:1 ChromeBook Initiative.
"This will help immensely in the event that we transition to a remote learning day," she said. "We hope that you have verified that your student(s) will have access to the internet."
If your family needs help accessing Wi-Fi, visit https://bit.ly/3HxjVA8 to obtain the application to the Circleville City Schools ConnectED MiFi Loaner Program.